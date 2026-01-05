Why This Adviser Cut $7 Million From a $4.6 Billion Commodity ETF

Key Points

Pennsylvania-based Faithward Advisors sold 558,924 shares of PDBC in the third quarter.

The overall position value changed by about $7.27 million from the previous period.

As of September 30, the fund reported holding 43,563 PDBC shares valued at $585,051.

Pennsylvania-based Faithward Advisors reduced its position in the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 558,924 shares, a net decrease of approximately $7.27 million, according to a November 19 SEC filing.

What Happened

According to a filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 19, Faithward Advisors trimmed its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by approximately 558,924 shares. The post-trade holding stands at 43,563 shares valued at $585,051 as of September 30.

What Else to Know

The fund's PDBC stake now represents just 0.09% of 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: IBD: $36.15 million (5.38% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: GLRY: $28.98 million (4.31% of AUM)

NASDAQ: PLTR: $22.11 million (3.29% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: IAU: $19.13 million (2.84% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: BINC: $17.13 million (2.55% of AUM)

As of Monday, PDBC shares were priced at $13.49, up 3% over the past year, compared to a 16% gain for the S&P 500 in the same period.

ETF Overview

Metric Value AUM $4.6 billion Price (as of Monday) $13.49 Yield 4.2% 1-year total return 6%

ETF Snapshot

PDBC is an actively managed ETF seeking to provide exposure to a diversified basket of the world's most heavily traded commodities through financial instruments.

It's structured as an ETF, the fund is designed for investors seeking commodity exposure within a liquid, exchange-traded vehicle.

It serves institutional and individual investors looking for broad-based commodity participation without direct physical holdings or complex tax documents.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is a large-scale, actively managed fund with a market capitalization of $4.6 billion. The fund provides diversified commodity exposure through a portfolio of financial instruments, aiming to capture returns from energy, agricultural, and metal markets without requiring investors to handle complex tax documents.

PDBC's strategy enables efficient access to commodity markets while distributing income, as reflected by its 4.2% dividend yield. The ETF's structure and active management offer a competitive edge for institutional and individual investors seeking broad-based commodity participation in a single, liquid security.

Foolish Take

With this reduction, PDBC represents just 0.09% of reportable assets, effectively a rounding error compared to the much larger positions in equities, gold exposure, and alternative income strategies. That contrast is telling. Commodities have delivered a modest 3% gain over the past year, but that return has lagged badly behind a stock market up roughly 16%, forcing allocators to ask whether broad commodity exposure is still pulling its weight.



The ETF itself remains large at roughly $4.6 billion in assets and offers diversified exposure across energy, metals, and agriculture with a dividend yield north of 4%. But it is also actively managed, futures-based, and subject to roll costs and volatility that tend to show up most clearly when equity markets are trending higher. In that environment, optionality matters, and trimming a capital-intensive commodity position frees up room to rebalance into assets with clearer earnings visibility or income stability.



That certainly doesn’t mean commodities are broken, but there are times when they make more strategic sense, and intentional diversification is important.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks, bonds, or commodities.

Actively managed: A fund where managers make ongoing investment decisions, rather than tracking a fixed index.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of all assets managed by a fund or investment firm.

13F reportable assets: Securities holdings that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Diversified commodity exposure: Investment strategy spreading assets across various commodity types to reduce risk.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Financial instruments: Tradable assets such as futures, options, or swaps used for investment or hedging.

Top holdings: The largest individual investments within a fund's portfolio by value.

Stake: The amount of ownership or investment held in a particular asset or company.

Liquid security: An asset that can be quickly bought or sold in the market with minimal price impact.

No K-1: Indicates the fund does not issue a Schedule K-1 tax form, simplifying tax reporting for investors.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.