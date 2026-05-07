Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Popped This Week

Key Points

AMD reported its Q1 earnings this week.

The company continues to see strong AI demand from data centers.

The stock's shares look very expensive today.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices ›

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shot up 13.3% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The semiconductor maker that plays Robin to Nvidia's Batman is heading back to all-time highs after reporting strong revenue from its data center segment in the first quarter.

Here's why the artificial intelligence (AI) beneficiary was up again this week, and whether now is the time to pile into the stock.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

More data center demand

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) sells computer chips to data centers and personal computing devices. It has been a massive winner in the AI revolution, which continued in the first quarter. Overall revenue grew 38% to $10.25 billion, while data center sales rose 57% to $5.8 billion, driving the majority of the company's growth.

AMD has signed numerous deals with the hyperscaler AI companies, such as a partnership with Meta Platforms to deploy one gigawatt of supply in the second half of this year. As well, AMD said on its conference call that it has secured contracts across its supply chain, leading to expectations for 46% revenue growth in the second quarter and continued demand through the year.

Should you buy AMD stock?

AI has changed the game for AMD. But that does not mean you should pile into the stock at a market cap of $660 billion. The company trades at a price-to-sales ratio (P/S) of 18 and a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 134. If the company is going to continue winning because of AI, a lot of these gains are already priced into the stock.

Should you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advanced Micro Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $476,034!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,274,109!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 974% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 7, 2026.

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.