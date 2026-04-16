Why Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Popped on Thursday

Key Points

An analyst increased his price target on AMD stock, which it immediately eclipsed.

Despite assigning a hold rating, the analyst is bullish on AMD's prospects.

The stock has delivered scorching gains over the past year, with a commensurate increase in its valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices ›

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) charged sharply higher Thursday, climbing as much as 8.2%. As of 1:24 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 7.3%.

The catalyst that sent the semiconductor specialist higher was bullish commentary by a Wall Street analyst.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Playing catch-up

Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon remains bullish on AMD, maintaining a market perform (hold) rating and raising his price target to $265 from $235. That increase was barely 3% above Wednesday's closing price, and it's worth noting that the stock had already eclipsed that new, higher price target in early trading on Thursday.

The analyst believes that, given the current market conditions, AMD will sell fewer PC chips and more server and data center chips, which carry higher margins. Furthermore, Rasgon cited AMD's deal with Meta Platforms, inked earlier this year, as offering potential upside for the company. The pair signed a multiyear, multigeneration deal that will see Meta deploy six gigawatts of custom variations of AMD's MI450 AI chips as part of the company's data center build-out.

The analyst lags his peers in his assessment of AMD's prospects. Wall Street is bullish on AMD, with 73% of analysts who cover the stock issuing a buy or strong buy rating. Furthermore, the average price target of roughly $289 is about 12% higher than Wednesday's close, though the stock continues to move higher.

AMD has been on a tear over the past year, up 189%. However, with those gains comes a commensurate increase in its valuation, as the stock is currently selling for 104 times earnings and 41 times forward earnings. Artificial intelligence (AI) has staying power, which could continue to drive AMD stock higher well into the future.

Investors should balance the ongoing opportunity against their risk tolerance and the potential for future volatility.

Should you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advanced Micro Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $580,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,219,180!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,017% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2026.

Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.