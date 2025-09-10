Why Is Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Jumping Today?

Key Points Oracle's $455 billion in contracted obligations surged 4x year over year, showing demand for AI is still going strong.

AMD and other chip stocks will benefit from the $35 billion in capex the company plans to spend next year.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices ›

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are rising on Wednesday, up 2.2% as of 2:19 p.m. ET but were up as much as 5.6% earlier in the day. The gain comes as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

The artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker's stock is jumping as investors react to Oracle's massive earnings, which revealed a nearly $500 billion backlog.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Huge Oracle RPO shocks Wall Street

Oracle reported earnings that included $455 billion in total remaining performance obligations (RPOs), essentially future revenue for which it is already contracted and now must deliver on. The cloud infrastructure provider plans to deploy $35 billion in capital expenditures (capex) in its fiscal 2026, signaling demand is still white hot for AI chips like those from AMD.

While Nvidia will likely remain the biggest winner here, AMD stands to capture a meaningful share of this spending. It may still be playing second fiddle, but the performance gap between its best chips and those from Nvidia is narrowing. With such a huge market, second place is still a great place to be.

AMD is in a solid position

Oracle's commitment helps cool fears in recent weeks that the AI data center spending spree was showing signs of slowing down. If it does, AMD and other chipmakers will be hit hard. The level of demand means chipmakers can expand margins by charging a premium that customers will pay. Less demand means fewer units sold at a lower price. But Oracle's earnings indicate this is a non-issue, at least for the time being.

While Nvidia is still the best AI infrastructure stock, in my opinion, AMD is a solid pick as well.

Should you invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advanced Micro Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $681,260!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,046,676!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,066% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.