Why Is Advanced Energy (AEIS) Down 9.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS). Shares have lost about 9.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Advanced Energy due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Advanced Energy Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Advanced Energy Industries reported first-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $2.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.09%. The bottom line jumped 69.9% year over year and 7.7% sequentially.



Revenues of $511.0 million increased 26.3% from the year-ago quarter and came in marginally above the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with a 0.03% surprise. Growth was driven by strong demand for its high-power solutions. The company benefited from momentum tied to AI-related infrastructure spending and improved profitability.

AEIS’s Q1 Topline in Detail

Data Center Computing was the standout, with revenues of $194.2 million, up 101.9% year over year and 9.2% sequentially. Management said demand remained very strong, though quarterly shipments can move with customer delivery timing and downstream constraints. AEIS also pointed to multiple new wins with “second wave” data center customers and ongoing development of next-generation platforms, including 800-volt solutions.



Semiconductor Equipment revenues were $219.4 million, up 3.7% sequentially but down 1.3% from a year ago. The company cited broad customer acceptance of its eVoS, eVerest and NavX plasma power technologies, which are designed to improve throughput and yield at leading-edge nodes. AEIS also highlighted growing contributions from “system power” products used between the wall and the tool in test and wafer fab equipment, adding another avenue for growth.



Industrial & Medical revenue came in at $72.0 million, down 7.9% sequentially but up 12.0% year over year. AEIS said improving demand was evident in bookings, which increased 14% sequentially, alongside higher distributor sell-through and further normalization of channel inventories. Output was constrained in the quarter as factories prioritized higher-demand programs, particularly in products built alongside data center offerings.



Telecom & Networking revenue rose to $25.4 million, up 16% year over year and 17.1% sequentially. The company attributed the strength primarily to production ramps tied to AI-driven networking programs, which also pushed the segment to its highest level since 2023.

AEIS’ Q1 Operating Results

In the first quarter of 2026, the non-GAAP gross margin was 40.1%, up 220 basis points (bps) year over year and 40 bps sequentially, even with ongoing tariff expenses and a less favorable mix than originally modeled.



Non-GAAP operating expenses were $107 million, up 8.5% year over year but declined 0.4% sequentially. As a percentage of revenues, the figure declined 340 bps year over year and 100 bps quarter over quarter to 20.9% in the reported quarter.



Non-GAAP operating income was $97.8 million, and non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 19.1%, supported by disciplined spending and higher gross profit.

AEIS’ Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $699.5 million compared with $791.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



In the first quarter of 2026, operating cash flow from continuing operations was an outflow of $6 million, down from $235 million in the prior quarter.



Advanced Energy made dividend payments of $3.8 million in the reported quarter and repurchased $0.3 million of shares.

Advanced Energy Raises 2026 Growth Target, Guides Q2

For the second quarter of 2026, AEIS expects revenues of about $540 million, plus or minus $20 million, and non-GAAP earnings of $2.18 per share, plus or minus $0.25.



Management expects the bulk of sequential growth to come from Semiconductor and Industrial & Medical, while Data Center Computing moderates based on delivery timing.



The company raised its 2026 revenue growth target to the low-to-mid 20% range and increased its data center growth expectation to the mid-30% range. AEIS also lifted its 2026 capital spending outlook to $170-$180 million, partly to accelerate investments tied to its Thailand expansion, while still targeting free cash flow at or above 2025 levels.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 8.04% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Advanced Energy has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Advanced Energy has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

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Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.