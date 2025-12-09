Why Advance Auto Parts Stock Slumped Today

Key Points

Evercore ISI lowered its price target on Advance Auto Parts stock today.

Also today, rival AutoZone reported earnings -- and missed!

10 stocks we like better than Advance Auto Parts ›

Auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) stock tumbled 6.7% through 11:55 a.m. ET Tuesday after Wall Street banker Evercore ISI cut its price target to $58 per share.

Evercore can't be blamed for the entirety of Advance Auto's losses today, however. I actually suspect investors are punishing the stock more for what its rival, AutoZone (NYSE: AZO), said this morning.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

AutoZone earnings are Advance Auto's problem

Reporting earnings for its fiscal Q1 2026 today, AutoZone said its quarterly sales were up 8% year over year at $4.6 billion, and same-store sales grew 5.5%.

Neither number was "bad," exactly. But AutoZone nonetheless fell short of analyst forecasts for Q1 sales and earnings, both. Earnings per share of $31.04 looked particularly bad in light of forecasts for $32.40, hurt by a big two percentage-point decline in gross margin, and operating costs that increased as a percentage of sales.

On the bottom line, that worked out to a 5% drop in AutoZone's earnings per share.

What does this mean for Advance Auto Parts stock?

AutoZone and Advance Auto Parts both compete in the automotive parts market (obviously). Investors seem to be thinking that if business isn't great for AutoZone, a strong and profitable performer in this market, it's probably even worse for Advance Auto Parts -- a much weaker performer, and unprofitable in three of its last six reported quarters.

To me, this seems a more likely reason -- and a better reason -- for Advance Auto Parts to be selling off today than the mere fact of a random analyst tweaking its Advance Auto price target $2 lower.

It's also a better reason for you to consider selling Advance Auto Parts stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Advance Auto Parts right now?

Before you buy stock in Advance Auto Parts, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advance Auto Parts wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $521,982!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,459!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 981% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.