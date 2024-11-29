Why Is ADP (ADP) Up 6.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Automatic Data Processing (ADP). Shares have added about 6.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is ADP due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

ADP's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

ADP’s earnings per share of $2.3 beat the consensus estimate by 5.9% and increased 12% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $4.8 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.5% and grew 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ADP's Segments Results

Employer Services’ revenues of $3.3 billion increased 7% on a reported basis and 7% at constant currency, beating our estimate of $3.2 billion. Pays per control increased 2% from the year-ago quarter.

PEO Services’ revenues rose 7% from the year-ago quarter to $1.6 billion and surpassed our projection of $1.5 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Average worksite employees paid by PEO Services were 737,000, gaining 3% from the year-ago quarter.

Interest on funds held for clients grew 26% from the year-ago quarter to $253 million and outpaced our estimate of $252 million. ADP’s average client funds balance rose 5% to $32.8 billion. Average interest yield on client funds expanded 50 basis points to 3.1%.

Automatic Data Processing's Margins

Adjusted EBIT rose 13% on a year-over-year basis to $1.2 billion. The adjusted EBIT margin grew 130 basis points (bps) to 25.5%.

The margin of Employer Services increased by 200 bps, while PEO Services decreased by 80 bps.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow of ADP

ADP exited first-quarter fiscal 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 billion compared with $2.9 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt of $3 billion was flat with the preceding quarter.

The company generated $824.4 billion in cash from operating activities in the quarter.

Automatic Data Processing's FY25 Outlook

For fiscal 2025, ADP has updated its guidance for revenue growth to 6-7% from the 5-6% rise mentioned in the previous quarter. The adjusted EPS growth guidance is lowered to 7-9% from the 8-10% stated in the previous quarter. The adjusted effective tax rate is estimated to be 23%. The adjusted EBIT margin is reduced to 30-50 bps from the 60-80 bps provided in the preceding quarter.

Automatic Data Processing has updated its guidance for Employer Services revenue growth to 6-7% from the 5-6% rise mentioned in the previous quarter. The guidance for PEO Services’ revenue growth is updated to 5-6% from the 4-6% provided in the preceding quarter.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, ADP has an average Growth Score of C, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise ADP has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.