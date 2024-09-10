Why Adidas Stock Got Thumped on Tuesday

Investors clearly weren't ready to play with shares of Adidas (OTC: ADDYY) on the second trading day of the week. The athletic wear company's U.S.-traded shares lost nearly 2% in value on a day when the market generally did well, with the S&P 500 index closing 0.5% higher. Adidas didn't have any negative news of its own to report, but an analyst's new take on the stock triggered the sell-off.

Downgraded from buy to hold

The person behind the move was Barclays analyst Wendy Liu, who pulled the lever well before market open in the U.S. She now thinks that Adidas stock is worth only an equal weight (hold) recommendation. Previously she was an Adidas bull, tagging it as overweight (buy).

In making the downgrade, Liu also cut her Adidas price target, from 254 euros ($281) per share to 215 euros ($238).

Her argument involved the Chinese market, which for large companies is an important prize in their international efforts. According to Liu, a recent trip to China indicated ongoing economic weakness, meaning more-intense competition for the Germany-based company.

Tough conditions, rough competition

While the global trend of emphasizing wellness, health, and fitness greatly benefits a sector mainstay like Adidas, the company is always going to have plenty of rivals. And when one of its major markets starts to wobble, the results can be quite detrimental.

The company will have to find a way to compete in what could be a fading Chinese market, which by the way is where many Adidas rivals have strong representation, not the least of which is aggressive U.S. sportswear giant Nike.

Should you invest $1,000 in Adidas Ag right now?

Before you buy stock in Adidas Ag, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Adidas Ag wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,404!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 9, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.