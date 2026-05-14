Why Accelerant Holdings Stock Skyrocketed by Almost 17% Today

Key Points

Bot revenue and profitability rose at impressive rates.

They also beat the consensus analyst projections.

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Accelerant Holdings (NYSE: ARX) was an outlier on the stock exchange Thursday, in the best way possible. The insurance marketplace operator's shares accelerated nearly 17% higher, after reporting estimates-topping quarterly results following market close Wednesday afternoon.

Accelerated growth

In its first quarter of this year, Accelerant's total revenue zoomed nearly 54% higher year over year to more than $273 million. Better, net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) more than doubled; it was $37.7 million ($0.17 per share) against first quarter 2025's $17.3 million.

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With those figures, Accelerant edged past the average analyst estimate of $0.16 per share for non-GAAP (adjusted) net profit. It notched a more convincing beat on revenue, as the pundit consensus was slightly above $247 million.

Volume played a big role in Accelerant's advances. It didn't hesitate to mention that its exchange written premium (EWP) tally -- essentially the total of all insurance policies sold through its system -- topped $1 billion for the fourth quarter in a row. It amounted to just under $1.14 billion, for a sturdy 16% year-over-year increase.

Operating in a favorable environment

Management clearly thinks there's more where that came from. It proffered full-year guidance of at least $5.2 billion in EWP, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) coming in at a minimum of $285 million.

A world beset by rising challenges, such as war and increased economic insecurity, offers opportunities for clever operators in the insurance industry. With its niche as effectively a broker to the business, Accelerant is well-positioned for continued growth. Like many of those bullish investors who piled in on Thursday, I'd be positive on its future.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.