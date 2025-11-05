Why 8x8 Stock Is Soaring Today

Key Points

Shares of 8x8 soared as much as 27.7% after the company reported strong quarterly results.

Management also raised guidance for the next two quarters, suggesting robust momentum.

Despite recent gains, 8x8 stock is still down sharply over the past year.

Shares of 8x8 (NASDAQ: EGHT) jumped as much as 27.7% on Wednesday morning, peaking at 10:30 a.m. ET. The cloud-based voice and video communications specialist posted Q2 2026 results on Tuesday evening, exceeding Wall Street's consensus estimates while setting bullish guidance targets for the next two quarters.

8x8 sustained its newfound revenue growth

Q2 sales for 8x8 rose 1.7% year over year to $184.1 million. This was the second positive top-line change in a row after a long string of shrinking sales. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings held steady at $0.09 per diluted share. The Street consensus had pointed to earnings near $0.07 per share on revenues in the neighborhood of $178 million.

The company isn't out of the woods yet

As you might expect from the shifting revenue trends, 8x8 is operating in turnaround mode. While consistently profitable, the company has struggled to grow its top-line sales. The long-term stock chart tells the same story -- after Wednesday's peppy price jump, 8x8 is still down roughly 20% in 2025. And the stock has swooned 49% over the last three years amid rapidly changing trends in the various digital communications submarkets.

I like what 8x8 is doing. The company is paying down its long-term debts while embedding artificial intelligence (AI) features in its customer-facing services.

It's not a perfect picture, as the fastest-growing products carry lower gross margins. If that's what it takes to reignite 8x8's stalled sales growth, I don't mind too much. This little communications veteran could go places in the next few years.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.