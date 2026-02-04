Why 8x8 Stock is Skyrocketing Today

Key Points

Management's fourth-quarter guidance came in well above Wall Street's forecasts.

Despite the big jump, 8x8 trades at just 6.8 times forward earnings.

10 stocks we like better than 8x8 ›

8x8 (NASDAQ: EGHT) is having a fantastic day. Following a great earnings report, the cloud-based communication specialist's stock peaked with a 54.8% gain near 11 a.m. ET. It's a welcome jump, too. 8x8's shares are now trading at prices not seen since March 2025.

8x8's earnings blew past expectations

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, 8x8's revenue rose 3.4% year over year to $185 million. Adjusted earnings increased from $0.11 to $0.12 per diluted share. Your average analyst firm would have settled for earnings near $0.09 per share on sales in the neighborhood of $180 million. Management also issued fourth-quarter guidance that is significantly above the current Street view.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The business momentum looks real

8x8 reported strong demand for its full suite of business communications services, and all customers from the 2021 Fuze acquisition have been moved to the core 8x8 platform. Fixed subscription fees have been replaced by usage-based fees -- the more you use 8x8's products, the more you pay -- and clients are embracing the company's voice-driven artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

This business is firing on all cylinders right now, making last year's sell-off look overdone. And it's not too late to take advantage of the recent market discounts, even after Wednesday's lofty jump. The stock trades at just 6.8 times forward earnings estimates and 8.2 times reported free cash flow.

I'm not saying you should load up on this rarely discussed digital communications stock, but 8x8 deserves a second look from both growth investors and value hounds.

Should you buy stock in 8x8 right now?

Before you buy stock in 8x8, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and 8x8 wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $431,111!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,521!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 906% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 4, 2026.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.