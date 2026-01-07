Why a $6 Million Buy of This Growth-Focused Income ETF Makes Sense

Key Points

Significant Wealth Partners bought 104,960 shares in GPIQ during the fourth quarter.

The estimated transaction size was approximately $5.55 million based on quarter-end prices.

The transaction represented an approximate 6.2% shift in 13F reportable assets under management.

On Wednesday, Significant Wealth Partners disclosed a new position in the Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ), acquiring 104,960 shares in an estimated $5.55 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to an SEC filing dated January 7, 2026, Significant Wealth Partners LLC initiated a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ), acquiring 104,960 shares. The estimated value of the transaction was approximately $5.55 million based on quarter-end pricing.

What Else to Know

This new position represented 6.2% of the fund's reportable assets under management after the filing.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: ERNZ: $50.65 million (56.5% of AUM)

NYSE: BRK-B: $3.07 million (3.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: SPY: $2.74 million (3.1% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: VOOG: $2.12 million (2.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: VOO: $1.21 million (1.3% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, GPIQ shares were priced at $53.08, up 7% over the past year.

ETF Overview

Metric Value AUM $2.7 billion Price (as of Tuesday) $53.08 Yield 9.8% 1-year total return 17.6%

ETF Snapshot

GPIQ's investment strategy centers on tracking the Nasdaq-100, while seeking to deliver enhanced income through a premium income approach.

The portfolio primarily consists of equity investments in Nasdaq-100 constituents, maintaining style, capitalization, and industry characteristics similar to the benchmark.

It's structured as a non-diversified ETF, the fund offers a high dividend yield, with a portfolio of equity investments in Nasdaq-100 constituents.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF provides exposure to leading U.S. technology and growth companies while aiming to generate elevated income through a systematic premium income strategy. The fund leverages a rules-based approach to invest in Nasdaq-100 equities, mirroring the index's composition and sector allocation.

What this transaction means for investors

Instead of chasing yield in bonds or high-dividend stocks, this allocation leans on the Nasdaq itself, pairing mega cap growth exposure with a systematic options strategy designed to throw off monthly cash.



The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Premium Income ETF holds 109 stocks that mirror the Nasdaq 100, while selling call options to generate premium income. As of early January, the fund had about $2.7 billion in assets and traded near $53 per share, up roughly 7% over the past year. Its net expense ratio sits at 0.29%, notably low for an actively managed options based ETF. Since its inception in late 2023, the fund has delivered cumulative returns of about 63% at NAV, though it has lagged the Nasdaq 100 (which is up 75% since inception) in strong up markets due to the upside it gives up when calls are written.



Within the portfolio, this position now represents more than 6% of reported assets, sitting alongside a dominant holding in a separate income-focused ETF and smaller allocations to Berkshire Hathaway and broad market index funds. That mix suggests the goal is cash flow smoothing, not maximum upside.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks or bonds.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

13F reportable assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) if they manage over $100 million.

Premium income strategy: An investment approach focused on generating extra income, often by selling options on portfolio holdings.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Non-diversified ETF: A fund investing in fewer securities, leading to higher exposure to specific sectors or companies.

Quarterly average price: The average market price of a security over a specific quarter, used for valuation or reporting.

Trailing 12-month (TTM) dividend yield: Dividend yield calculated using dividends paid over the past 12 months.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Benchmark: A standard index or measure used to compare the performance of a fund or investment.

Sector allocation: The distribution of a fund's assets among different industry sectors.

Rules-based approach: An investment strategy that follows predefined, systematic criteria rather than discretionary decisions.

