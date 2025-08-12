Why 3D Systems Stock Exploded Higher Today

Key Points 3D Systems beat on earnings but missed on sales last night.

The 3D printing company also reported a surprise GAAP profit -- and promised positive cash flow next year.

3D Systems isn't consistently profitable yet, but it's getting there.

3D printing stock 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) rocketed 29.5% through 11:50 a.m. ET Tuesday after reporting a mixed bag of earnings last night.

On the one hand, 3D beat on "earnings" by losing $0.07 per share instead of the $0.16 that Wall Street had forecast. That's the good news. The bad news is that 3D's revenue fell about $1 million short of expectations, landing at $94.8 million.

3D Q2

The news was actually worse than that...but also a bit better.

Worse because revenue of $94.8 million represented a 14% decline year over year. But better because the $0.07 loss 3D incurred in Q2 2025 was only a non-GAAP number. When earnings are calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), 3D earned $0.57 per share profit for the quarter, putting profits in the green for the first half of 2025.

It's this surprise GAAP profit, I suspect, that's got investors excited about 3D stock today. Management said profit was driven by three things in particular:

Gains on the sale of the Geomagic software platform

Gains on the extinguishment of debt at a discount

Improved operating performance

Management noted its efforts to cut costs are "on track to support a return to positive cash flow in 2026" as well.

Is 3D stock a buy?

Investors need to be aware that 3D Systems is still probably going to lose money this year, according to analyst forecasts -- and next year, too. It's also unclear if "positive cash flow in 2026" means free cash flow will be positive as well.

I suspect it won't be. Still, 3D is making some improvements this year. If it keeps doing that, the stock might eventually turn into a "buy" again.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends 3D Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.