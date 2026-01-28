Why a $3 Million Shift Toward International Equities Stands Out in a Mega-Cap Portfolio

Key Points

Pennsylvania-based bought 42,862 shares of ACWX in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $2.84 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $3.27 million, reflecting both additional shares and share price movement.

Following the transaction, the fund reported holding 226,820 ACWX shares valued at $15.23 million.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On January 23, Atwater Malick disclosed a buy of the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX), adding 42,862 shares in an estimated $2.84 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated January 23, Atwater Malick bought 42,862 shares of the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the trade was approximately $2.84 million based on the average closing price for the period. Meanwhile, the value of the fund’s position increased by $3.27 million, a figure that includes both the share purchase and price appreciation.

What else to know

The fund’s ACWX holding rose to 4.2% of its 13F reportable assets after the buy.

Top holdings post-filing:

NYSEMKT: IVV: $34.87 million (9.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AAPL: $27.79 million (7.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: GOOGL: $25.27 million (7.0% of AUM)

NYSE: CAT: $22.72 million (6.3% of AUM)

NYSE: GS: $20.74 million (5.7% of AUM)

As of January 22, 2026, ACWX shares were priced at $70.15, up 32% over the past year.

Etf overview

Metric Value AUM $7.87 billion Price (as of 1/22/26) $70.15 Yield 2.8% 1-year total return 32.48%

Etf snapshot

ACWX’s investment strategy seeks to track the performance of the MSCI ACWI ex U.S. Index, providing exposure to both developed and emerging markets outside the United States.

The portfolio comprises a diversified basket of international equities, with at least 80% of assets invested in component securities of the underlying index or substantially identical investments.

The fund is structured as an ETF, providing investors exposure to global equity markets.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is a large, passively managed fund designed to provide broad international equity exposure by tracking a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index. The ETF enables investors to access both developed and emerging market equities outside the United States through a single, liquid vehicle. Its scale and diversified holdings make it a core holding for global asset allocation strategies, appealing to institutions seeking efficient, low-cost international diversification.

What this transaction means for investors

Atwater Malick’s top holdings are anchored in U.S. mega-cap names and domestic cyclicals, so this purchase clearly doesn’t represent a wholesale rotation away from America. Instead, it looks like it functions as a counterweight, dialing up exposure to regions and sectors that have quietly outperformed as inflation cooled and global growth stabilized.



ACWX offers broad access to developed and emerging markets, holding roughly 1,750 large- and mid-cap companies outside the United States, with heavy exposure to financials, industrials, and global technology leaders. Net assets stand near $8 billion, liquidity is deep, and the expense ratio sits at 0.32%, keeping implementation costs relatively modest for institutional-sized moves. Performance has also helped make the case, with the fund up about 32% over the past year and trading effectively near record highs around $70. Plus, adding exposure to non-U.S. stocks introduces a different earnings cycle, currency dynamics, and sector mix that can smooth returns when domestic leadership narrows.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 25, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Caterpillar, and Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.