Why a 15% Dividend Wasn’t Enough to Keep This $3.3 Million Position

Key Points

GraniteShares sold its entire stake of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter.

The fund reported that its holdings decreased by 212,465 shares worth $3.29 million.

The position was previously 1.9% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

GraniteShares Advisors LLC fully exited its position in Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN), selling 212,465 shares worth an estimated $3.29 million in the fourth quarter.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated January 20, GraniteShares Advisors sold 212,465 shares of Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) during the fourth quarter. The fund reported a quarter-end position value decrease of $3.29 million, bringing its stake in Trinity Capital to zero.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:MSFT: $5.59 million (3.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $4.25 million (2.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:META: $3.80 million (2.3% of AUM)

NYSE:LLY: $3.08 million (1.9% of AUM)

NYSE:UAN: $2.88 million (1.7% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Trinity Capital were priced at $16.10, up 13% over the past year, compared to a 14% gain for the S&P 500.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $284.52 million Net Income (TTM) $142.00 million Dividend Yield 15%

Company Snapshot

Trinity Capital provides venture debt and equipment financing solutions to growth-stage companies, primarily in the technology and innovation sectors.

The company operates as a business development company, generating revenue through interest income, fees, and equity-related gains from its lending portfolio.

Its main customers are venture-backed businesses seeking non-dilutive capital to support expansion and operational scaling.

Trinity Capital Inc. is a specialized lender focused on providing flexible debt capital to emerging growth companies. Leveraging its expertise in venture debt, the firm supports innovative businesses that require alternative financing beyond traditional equity. Its disciplined underwriting and diversified portfolio position the company as a key partner for high-growth enterprises seeking tailored funding solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Trinity’s roughly 15% dividend yield might usually be enough to keep income-focused investors glued to their seats, but that’s also come amid a price performance that’s lagged the broader market.



To be clear, Trinity has executed well, generating strong net investment income and supporting an eye-catching payout. In its most recent quarter, Trinity posted total investment income of $75.6 million, up more than 22% year over year, with net investment income rising nearly 26% to $37.0 million. CEO Kyle Brown said the results reflected “disciplined execution and rigid underwriting,” pointing to strong demand across the firm’s credit strategies.



However, venture debt is cyclical by design, and GraniteShares’ full exit suggests the dividend had already done its job. After a solid one-year return roughly in line with the broader market, the incremental upside was increasingly tied to credit conditions staying friendly. That’s a narrow bet, especially when safer income alternatives are offering competitive yields without venture exposure.



Plus, more broadly, this portfolio skews toward large-cap growth and liquid names, not niche credit vehicles. In that framework, Trinity’s double-digit yield reads less like ballast and more like concentration risk.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 937%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 23, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.