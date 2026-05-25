Why 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Pfizer (PFE) Stock Could Soar 38%

Key Points

Pfizer has multiple irons in the fire and has invested heavily in its future.

It also pays a hefty dividend, recently yielding 6.7%.

10 stocks we like better than Pfizer ›

If you've spent any time reading about certain stocks, you'll have noticed that opinions among Wall Street analysts can vary widely. Because there's no way to definitively determine where a stock will be in the future, it's hard to know for sure that it's a buy, sell, or hold. It's the same with The Motley Fool: One of its writers might be very bullish on one stock, while her colleague is bearish. That's why it's good to read multiple opinions and think them through on your own.

Here's one example: Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). The MarketWatch website recently tracked 28 ratings for the stock: Nine Wall Street analysts said "buy," one said the stock was overweight (which essentially means it's a buy), 15 said "hold," and three said "sell." The consensus, then, was to hold.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

These ratings are occasionally changed or reaffirmed. Guggenheim Securities recently reaffirmed its buy rating for Pfizer, along with a price target of $36 per share. That's fully 38% higher than the recent share price of about $26.

Ratings of buy, sell, or hold are not as valuable to know as the reasoning behind them. Fortunately, the ratings are often accompanied by research reports -- and many good brokerages offer their customers access to such reports for free.

Guggenheim says...

As with most pharmaceutical companies, much rides on Pfizer's development pipeline -- which recently featured 96 drugs in development, 31 of those in late-stage phase 3. The Guggenheim analyst, Vamil Divan, was optimistic because of encouraging results from some late-stage clinical trials of Pfizer drugs, and saw more upside than downside.

Divan cited upcoming data from the Mevpro-1 phase 3 trial of mevrometostat, which treats metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Results are expected in the second half of 2026. He expects about $2 per share upside if the trial succeeds, versus a downside of around $1 if it doesn't.

The company's first quarter, which it reported in early May, was promising; CFO David Denton noted that "I'm particularly pleased with the 22% year-over-year operational revenue growth from our launched and acquired products." CEO Albert Bourla wrote that "Our R&D [research and development] pipeline is advancing on multiple fronts -- with positive Phase 3 readouts and encouraging mid-stage results building meaningful momentum -- and I'm particularly encouraged by what we're seeing in oncology and obesity, two areas where I believe Pfizer is positioned to lead."

A promising pipeline is just what Pfizer needs to make up for some expiring patent protections in the coming years. It has been building its pipeline internally and via acquisition. Last year, for example, it bought Metsera, which has been developing GLP-1 drugs that could boost Pfizer's business in the weight-loss arena.

The company might not be firing on all cylinders at the moment, but it has multiple potential growth catalysts -- and its dividend, which recently yielded a fat 6.7%, will reward patient believers while they wait.

Should you buy stock in Pfizer right now?

Before you buy stock in Pfizer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Pfizer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $477,813!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,320,088!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 25, 2026.

Selena Maranjian has positions in Pfizer. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.