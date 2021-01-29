Home Point Capital, a wholesale residential mortgage producer and servicer, raised $94 million by offering 7.3 million shares (100% secondary) at $13, well below the range of $19 to $21. The company offered 5.3 million fewer shares than anticipated. At pricing, the company raised 62% less in proceeds than expected.



Home Point Capital plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HMPT. Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo Securities, Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Wholesale mortgage producer Home Point Capital prices downsized IPO well below the range at $13 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



