Who Really Owns XOM?

TipRanks recently launched the Ownership Tab, which gives a detailed breakup of the ownership structure of stocks based on the proportion of shares held by corporate insiders, institutional investors, individual investors, private companies, and mutual funds. By consolidating critical information about a company’s ownership structure, TipRanks’ Ownership Tab offers a holistic view of the investment landscape. Understanding a company’s ownership structure can help us analyze the power behind the company’s decisions and corporate governance practices.

Today, we will look at the ownership structure of energy major Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). Per TipRanks’ ownership tab, retail investors, including individual investors and public companies, currently hold a majority stake in XOM.

Let’s see the individual breakdown of Exxon Mobil’s owners in detail.

Who Owns Most of Exxon Mobil Stock?

As per the ownership structure, 58.47% of XOM shares are held by Retail investors (public companies and individual investors). This is followed by a 20.78% stake owned by Other Institutional Investors, 20.37% by Mutual Funds, and a 0.38% stake held by corporate insiders.

Since retail investors own the majority of XOM stock, let us first analyze their buying pattern. The Investor sentiment on XOM stock is Positive, as the number of individual investors' portfolios holding XOM stock has increased by 2.3% in the last 30 days. Plus, data shows that 2.5% of TipRanks’ retail investors hold Exxon Mobil stock.

Coming to Other Institutional Investors i.e., the Hedge Funds, the current Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Very Positive on XOM based on the activity of 49 hedge funds. In particular, hedge funds increased their holdings in XOM stock by 5.1 million shares in the last quarter.

Turning to Mutual Funds with a 20.37% ownership, the information is invaluable for investors looking to align their investments with reputable fund managers.

Vanguard Index Funds owns the largest percentage (6.61% of XOM stock) among mutual funds. Vanguard currently owns 261.868 million shares worth $28.44 billion. This is followed by Fidelity Concord Street Trust with a 1.6% holding.

Finally, let's have a look at the Corporate Insiders, who hold 0.38% of XOM shares. Insiders have been actively buying/selling XOM shares, as shown in the table below. Overall, insiders have a Positive confidence signal for XOM, with corporate insiders making Informative Buys worth $69.2million in the last three months.

Bottom Line

The TipRanks Ownership tool provides critical information about a company’s ownership structure, insider and hedge fund activity, top shareholders, mutual fund holders, and ETF holders. By providing all the information under one roof, TipRanks has simplified the user experience in terms of learning about a company’s owners. Investors can leverage the tool to monitor the activity of top owners and make informed investment decisions.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.