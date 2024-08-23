Who Owns SoFi Technologies Stock?

Shares of financial technology company SoFi (SOFI) have declined by about 27% year-to-date. The stock has been under pressure due to concerns about loan origination, credit quality, and the potential for capital dilution from recent convertible note issuances. However, SoFi stands to gain from a consistent rise in deposits and reduced funding costs. Consequently, it’s the right time to delve into Sofi’s ownership structure.

Now, according to TipRanks’ ownership page, public companies and individual investors own 51.47% of SOFI. They are followed by insiders, other institutional investors, and mutual funds at 19.91%, 17.91%, and 10.71%, respectively.

Digging Deeper into SoFi’s Ownership Structure

Looking closely at institutions (Mutual Funds and Other Institutional Investors), Vanguard owns an 8.09% stake in SOFI stock. Next up is Vanguard Index Funds, which holds a 7.28% stake in the company.

Among the institutions, the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Very Positive on SoFi stock based on the activity of eight hedge funds. Hedge funds increased their SOFI holdings by 14.2 million shares in the last quarter.

Contrary to hedge funds, individual investors have a Negative view of the company. In the last seven days, the number of portfolios (tracked by TipRanks) holding SOFI stock decreased by 0.9%. Overall, among the 751,082 portfolios monitored by TipRanks, 2.2% have invested in the stock.

Is SoFi Technologies a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

With five Buy, seven Hold, and three Sell recommendations, SoFi stock has a Hold consensus rating. The analysts’ average price target on SoFi stock of $8.27 implies 15.025% upside potential from current levels.

See more SOFI analyst ratings

Conclusion

TipRanks’ Ownership tool provides details about SOFI ownership structure by category, enabling investors to make well-informed investing decisions.

For a thorough assessment of SoFi stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.