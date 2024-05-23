Who Owns Snowflake Stock (SNOW)?

The AI data cloud company Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) delivered better-than-expected Q1 Fiscal 2025 results. Moreover, it offered higher-than-expected product revenue guidance for Q2. Looking ahead, Snowflake is expected to benefit from its expanding customer base, a higher retention rate, and growth in remaining performance obligations (RPO), a key indicator of future revenue growth. Consequently, it’s the right time to see who owns Snowflake.

Now, according to TipRanks’ ownership page, insiders own 49.86% of Snowflake. They are followed by other institutional investors, mutual funds, and public companies and individual investors at 32.31%, 16.61%, and 1.67%, respectively.

Digging Deeper into Snowflake’s Ownership Structure

Looking closely at institutions (Mutual Funds and Other Institutional Investors), Vanguard owns a 6.07% stake in SNOW stock. Next up is Vanguard Index Funds, which holds a 5.12% stake in the company.

Among the institutions, the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Very Negative on SNOW stock based on the activity of 21 hedge funds. Hedge funds decreased their SNOW holdings by 2.3M shares in the last quarter.

Similar to hedge funds, individual investors have a Negative view of the company. In the last 30 days, the number of portfolios (tracked by TipRanks) holding Palantir stock decreased by 1.2%. Overall, among the 735,779 portfolios monitored by TipRanks, 1.5% have invested in Snowflake stock.

Is SNOW a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Snowflake stock is down about 18% year-to-date. Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about SNOW stock.

With 26 Buys, 10 Holds, and two Sell recommendations, SNOW stock sports a Moderate Buy consensus rating. These analysts’ average SNOW stock price target of $208 implies 27.34% upside potential from current levels.

Conclusion

