Who Owns Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)?

Shares of the e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP) are up over 72% year-to-date. The significant growth in SHOP stock stems from the durability of its revenue and its focus on delivering profitable growth in the long term. Since Shopify stock is witnessing a solid recovery this year, it made us ask who owns SHOP.

Now, according to TipRanks’ ownership page, it’s mostly owned by public companies and individual investors at 69.85%, followed by mutual funds, other institutional investors, mutual funds, and insiders at 17.92%, 10.66%, and 1.57%, respectively.

Upon a detailed examination of institutional ownership, Vanguard emerges as the top shareholder of SHOP stock, holding a stake of approximately 2.63%. Following closely is the Europacific Growth Fund, with a notable ownership stake of 2.55% in the company.

Among the other institutions, the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Very Negative on SHOP stock based on the activity of 21 hedge funds. Nonetheless, of all the hedge fund managers tracked by TipRanks, Frank Sands of Sands Capital Management has the largest position in AMD stock at roughly $1.06 billion. Next is Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management, whose investment is valued at $0.57 billion.

Along with the hedge funds, individual investors also have a negative view of the company. Among the 698,342 portfolios monitored by TipRanks, only 1.5% have invested in SHOP stock. This suggests that investors aren’t upbeat about Shopify stock, at least in the foreseeable future.

Is Shopify Stock Expected to Rise?

Shopify stock has gained quite a lot on a year-to-date basis, which indicates that positives are mostly priced in its share price. This could restrict the upside potential of the stock, as evidenced by analysts’ cautiously optimistic outlook.

With 11 Buy and 13 Hold recommendations, Shopify stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Further, the average SHOP stock price target of $67.16 implies 12.50% upside potential from current levels.

Bottom Line

The ownership structure of Shopify stock reflects a healthy mix of institutional, retail, and individual investors. Meanwhile, the stock has recovered sharply this year and made its investors rich. However, macro challenges and the rally in the share price suggest that the positives are reflected in its stock.

