Who Owns Meta Platforms Stock (META)?

Shares of Meta Platforms (META) are up about 38% year-to-date, outperforming the S&P 500’s (SPX) 17% gain. The company is scheduled to release its second-quarter results on July 31, after the closing bell. The tech giant is expected to deliver robust double-digit growth in both revenue and earnings. The upside in the share price could continue if META is able to deliver impressive results. Consequently, it’s the right time to see who owns Meta Platforms.

Now, according to TipRanks’ ownership page, public companies and individual investors own 42.4% of Meta Platforms. They are followed by mutual funds, other institutional investors, and insiders, at 27.18%, 21.19%, and 9.23%, respectively.

Digging Deeper into META’s Ownership Structure

Looking closely at institutions (Mutual Funds and Other Institutional Investors), Vanguard owns a 7.63% stake in META stock. Next up is Vanguard Index Funds, which holds a 7.20% stake in the company.

Among the institutions, the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Very Negative on META stock based on the activity of 110 hedge funds. Hedge funds decreased their META holdings by 13.6M shares in the last quarter.

In contrary to hedge funds, individual investors have a Positive view of the company. In the last 30 days, the number of portfolios (tracked by TipRanks) holding Meta Platforms stock increased by 1.4%. Overall, among the 747,696 portfolios monitored by TipRanks, 7.5% have invested in Meta stock.

Is META a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Wall Street analysts are optimistic about META stock. With 39 Buy, three Hold, and two Sell recommendations, Meta Platforms stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating. These analysts’ average META stock price target of $539.59 implies about 10% upside potential from current levels.

See more META analyst ratings

Conclusion

TipRanks’ Ownership tool provides META ownership structure by category, enabling investors to make well-informed investing decisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.