Who Owns Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC)?

Shares of chip maker Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) dropped nearly 11% in Thursday’s after-hours trading as it provided a lower-than-expected Q1 2024 sales and earnings outlook. As INTC stock is under pressure, it’s the right time to delve into its ownership structure.

Now, according to TipRanks’ ownership page, public companies and individual investors own 55.24% of INTC. They are followed by other institutional investors, mutual funds, and insiders at 23.83%, 20.24%, and 0.69%, respectively.

Digging Deeper into Intel’s Ownership Structure

Looking closely at institutions (Mutual Funds and Other Institutional Investors), Vanguard owns an 8% stake in Intel stock. Next up is Vanguard Index Funds, which holds a 6.44% stake in the company.

Among the institutions, the hedge fund Confidence Signal is Very Positive on INTC stock based on the activity of 32 hedge funds. Notably, Hedge Funds increased their holdings by 5.9M shares in the last quarter.

Further, individual investors have a Positive view of the company, given that in the last 30 days, the number of portfolios (tracked by TipRanks) holding the stock increased by 3.6%. Overall, among the 712,342 portfolios monitored by TipRanks, 2% have invested in Intel stock.

Is Intel a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

The lower-than-expected Q1 forecast and heightened competitive activity keep analysts sidelined on INTC stock. It has eight Buy, 23 Hold, and three Sell recommendations for a Hold consensus rating.

Intel stock jumped nearly 69% in one year. Given the significant increase in its value, analysts’ average price target of $46.22 implies 6.72% downside potential from current levels.

Conclusion

TipRanks’ Ownership tool offers a detailed breakdown of Intel’s ownership structure by category, helping investors make well-informed decisions when considering investments.

Disclosure

