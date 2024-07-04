Who Owns Intel (INTC) Stock?

Chip giant Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock significantly underperformed its peers and is down over 37% year-to-date. This decline sharply contrasts with rival Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) 159% year-to-date rally, highlighting that INTC needs to capitalize on AI demand. Nonetheless, Intel is focusing on new product launches and better pricing to gain market share and tackle competition. As it is taking steps to reaccelerate growth, it’s time to see who owns Intel stock.

Now, according to TipRanks’ ownership page, public companies and individual investors own 54.46% of Intel. They are followed by other institutional investors, mutual funds, and insiders at 25.39%, 19.47%, and 0.68%, respectively.

Looking closely at institutions (Mutual Funds and Other Institutional Investors), Vanguard owns an 8.10% stake in INCT stock. Next up is Vanguard Index Funds, which holds a 6.56% stake in the company.

Among the institutions, the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Very Negative on INTC stock based on the activity of 41 hedge funds. Hedge funds decreased their Intel holdings by 3.4M shares in the last quarter.

Conversely, individual investors have a Very Positive view of the company. In the last 30 days, the number of portfolios (tracked by TipRanks) holding INTC stock increased by 4.6%. Overall, among the 743,899 portfolios monitored by TipRanks, 2.8% have invested in Intel stock.

Wall Street is sidelined on Intel stock. With three Buys, 25 Holds, and three Sell recommendations, INTC stock has a Hold consensus rating. The analysts’ price target on Intel stock is $38.02, implying an upside potential of 21.74%.

