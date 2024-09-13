Who Owns Ford Motor (F) Stock?

Global automotive manufacturer Ford Motor (F) is benefiting from increased demand for its electric vehicles. Additionally, the company’s initiatives to streamline operations and cut costs have led to improved financial performance. With the company consistently reporting impressive revenue growth, it’s the right time to delve into the ownership structure of Ford.

According to TipRanks’ ownership page, public companies and individual investors own 51.18% of Ford. They are followed by other institutional investors, mutual funds, and insiders at 34.08%, 13.09%, and 1.64%, respectively.

Digging Deeper into Ford’s Ownership Structure

Looking closely at top shareholders, Vanguard owns a 7.88% stake in Ford stock. Next up is Vanguard Index Funds, which holds a 6.69% stake in the company.

Among the institutions, the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Very Positive on Ford stock based on the activity of 16 hedge funds. In the last quarter, hedge funds increased their holdings of F stock by 24.1 million shares.

Contrary to hedge funds, individual investors have a Very Negative view of the company. In the last 30 days, the number of portfolios (tracked by TipRanks) holding Ford Motor stock decreased by 1.7%. Overall, among the 756,193 portfolios monitored by TipRanks, 2% have invested in the stock.

Is Ford a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Turning to Wall Street, Ford has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, nine Holds, and one Sell assigned in the last three months. At $13.67, the average Ford Motor price target implies a 28.72% upside potential. Shares of the company have declined about 11.72% in the past six months.

Conclusion

TipRanks’ Ownership tool provides details about Ford’s ownership structure by category, enabling investors to make well-informed investing decisions.

