Who Owns Boeing Stock (NYSE:BA)?

Boeing (NYSE:BA) hit the spotlight after the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily grounded its 737 MAX 9 aircraft for inspection. The inspection followed an incident on an Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) flight where a part of the plane detached mid-flight. Amid this crisis, Boeing reported that its deliveries and net orders soared in 2023 and assured investors of a solid backlog. As a strong backlog will support future growth, it’s the right time to delve into Boeing's ownership structure.

Now, according to TipRanks’ ownership page, public companies and individual investors own the majority of the stake at 62.84%. They are followed by mutual funds, other institutional investors, and insiders at 19.66%, 16.65%, and 0.84%, respectively.

Digging Deeper into Boeing’s Ownership Structure

Looking closely at institutions (Mutual Funds and Other Institutional Investors), Vanguard owns a significant stake of 7.02% in BA stock. Next up is Vanguard Index Funds, which holds a 6.33% stake in the company.

Among the institutions, the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Very Positive on Boeing based on the activity of 28 hedge funds. Notably, Hedge Funds increased their holdings by 271.8K shares in the last quarter.

Along with hedge funds, individual investors also have a Very Positive view of the company, given that in the last 30 days, the number of portfolios (tracked by TipRanks) holding the stock increased by 6.2%. Overall, among the 710,327 portfolios monitored by TipRanks, 1.1% have invested in Boeing stock.

What is the Prediction for Boeing Stock?

Boeing stock has delivered a return of approximately 3.9% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500’s (SPX) gain of nearly 20%.

Nonetheless, analysts are upbeat about BA stock. It has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 19 Buy and four Hold recommendations. Further, analysts’ average price target of $278.40 implies an upside potential of 25.03% over the next 12 months.

Conclusion

The Ownership tool from TipRanks offers insights into BA’s category-wise ownership structure, helping investors to make an informed investment decision.

