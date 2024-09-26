When a loved one passes away, Social Security survivor benefits offer a form of financial support to those left behind. Eligibility for these benefits primarily depends on the deceased person’s work history and the relationship between the survivor and the deceased. Immediate family members-including spouses, children and sometimes parents-may qualify to receive these benefits under certain conditions. A financial advisor can also work with you to help you determine your eligibility for Social Security survivor benefits, and create a retirement or estate plan for your needs.

What Are Survivor Benefits?

Social Security survivor benefits are payments made to the relatives of a deceased individual who paid into the Social Security system through their employment. The payments are either made on a monthly basis or as a lump sum. These benefits are designed to partially replace the deceased person’s income and help support the family financially after their loss.

The amount of the benefit is based on the earnings record of the deceased, with higher lifetime earnings resulting in higher potential benefits. Additionally, these benefits are not limited to a single beneficiary and may be distributed among multiple eligible family members, each receiving a percentage of the total amount based on their specific relationship to the deceased and, in some cases, their age.

Who Is Eligible for Social Security Survivor Benefits?

Social Security survivor benefits extend to various family members of a deceased individual who has accrued sufficient Social Security credits. As with all Social Security benefits, the rules and conditions are subject to change. Individuals may need to consult the Social Security Administration directly or a financial advisor with Social Security expertise for specific guidance tailored to their situation.

Widows or Widowers

The most common beneficiaries of Social Security survivor benefits are widows and widowers. A surviving spouse can begin receiving benefits as early as age 60, or age 50 if they have a disability. To qualify, they must have been married for at least nine months. Additionally, if the widow or widower is caring for a child under 16 or a disabled child who receives Social Security benefits, they may be eligible to receive survivor benefits at any age.

The amount of the benefit depends on the age of the surviving spouse as well as the deceased worker’s earnings history.

Divorced Spouses

Divorced spouses may also be eligible for survivor benefits if their marriage lasted at least 10 years. To be eligible, however, they must not have remarried before the age of 60 (or age 50, if they have a disability).

Similar to widows and widowers, a divorced spouse can receive benefits starting at age 60, or age 50 disabled. If the divorced spouse is caring for the deceased worker’s child who is under 16 or disabled, they may receive benefits at any age.

It's important to note that the divorced spouse's benefits do not reduce the benefits paid to the deceased worker’s family.

Children

Children of a deceased worker are eligible for survivor benefits if they meet specific criteria. Unmarried children under the age of 18, or up to age 19 if they are still in high school, can receive survivor benefits. Additionally, children of any age who became disabled before turning 22 may be eligible for benefits if their disability continues.

The amount of benefits for children is based on the deceased worker's earnings record. That said, children generally get up to 75% of the parent’s benefit.

Dependent Parents

In some cases, parents of a deceased worker may also be eligible for Social Security survivor benefits. To qualify, the parent must be at least 62 years old and have relied on the deceased worker for at least half of their financial support.

If there is one dependent parent, they may receive up to 82.5% of the deceased worker's benefits. Two dependent parents may receive up to 75% each.

Other Family Members

Stepchildren, grandchildren, step-grandchildren and adopted children may qualify if they were dependent on the deceased prior to the worker's death and meet specific Social Security Administration criteria.

Is There a Cap on Survivor Benefits for a Family?

Social Security does impose a cap on the total amount that a family can receive in survivor benefits, known as the family maximum benefit. This cap ensures that the total payments to a family do not exceed a certain percentage of the deceased worker's average indexed monthly earnings (AIME). Typically, the family maximum can range from 150% to 180% of the deceased's basic Social Security benefit.

The specific amount varies based on the earnings record of the deceased and the formula applied by the Social Security Administration. Each eligible family member receives a portion of the deceased's benefit, but the total combined amount cannot exceed this family maximum. If the sum of the benefits due to individual family members exceeds this limit, each person’s benefit is proportionately reduced until the total aligns with the maximum allowable amount.

How Long Are Survivor Benefits Paid Out?

The duration of Social Security survivor benefits varies based on the beneficiary’s relationship to the deceased and other specific circumstances. Here are three general guidelines:

For spouses : Widows or widowers can start receiving full benefits at their full retirement age, reduced benefits as early as age 60, or at age 50 if they are disabled. These benefits continue for life unless the spouse remarries before the age of 60 (or age 50 if disabled). If remarried after these ages, benefits continue unchanged. For those caring for the deceased's child who is under the age of 16 or has a disability, their benefits end once the child reaches age 16, unless the disabled child is dependent on the caregiver or the caregiver is old enough to receive benefits on their own or has a disability.

: Widows or widowers can start receiving full benefits at their full retirement age, reduced benefits as early as age 60, or at age 50 if they are disabled. These benefits continue for life unless the spouse remarries before the age of 60 (or age 50 if disabled). If remarried after these ages, benefits continue unchanged. For those caring for the deceased's child who is under the age of 16 or has a disability, their benefits end once the child reaches age 16, unless the disabled child is dependent on the caregiver or the caregiver is old enough to receive benefits on their own or has a disability. For children : Benefits for children terminate when they reach 18, unless they are still in high school, in which case they can continue until graduation or two months after turning 19, whichever comes first. For disabled children, benefits can continue indefinitely, provided the disability occurred before age 22 and they remain disabled.

: Benefits for children terminate when they reach 18, unless they are still in high school, in which case they can continue until graduation or two months after turning 19, whichever comes first. For disabled children, benefits can continue indefinitely, provided the disability occurred before age 22 and they remain disabled. For dependent parents: Benefits to dependent parents continue indefinitely, provided they do not remarry after the death of the qualifying child upon whose earnings record they receive benefits.

Bottom Line

Social Security survivor benefits serve as a financial safeguard for families after the loss of a loved one, providing monetary assistance to spouses, children and other dependents based on the deceased’s earnings history. By adhering to set eligibility criteria and understanding the distribution limits and durations, beneficiaries can effectively access these funds.

Tips for Retirement Planning

A financial advisor can work with you to create a retirement plan. Finding a financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to know how much you could earn for Social Security, SmartAsset's calculator could help you get an estimate.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/kali9, ©iStock.com/JackF, ©iStock.com/svetikd

The post Who Is Eligible for Social Security Survivor Benefits? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.