WHO Declares Monkeypox Public Emergency: 5 Mpox Stocks to Watch

The World Health Organization (WHO) is a branch of the United Nations dedicated to health. Founded in 1948, the WHO’s primary roles include supervising and coordinating health programs. The WHO also monitors health trends, establishes guidelines and suggestions, and supports countries that need it. Moreover, the WHO leads efforts to control diseases, improve healthcare systems, and tackle health emergencies and pandemics.

WHO Declares Monkeypox State of Emergency

Health officials at the world’s most-followed health agency are raising the red flag on the Monkeypox virus, labeling it a global health emergency for the second time in two years. A Global Health Emergency, as declared by the World Health Organization (WHO), refers to an extraordinary event that constitutes a public health risk to other countries through the international spread of disease and requires a coordinated global response.

What is Moneypox?

Monkeypox is an illness similar to smallpox, although it is usually less severe. It is caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the virus family as smallpox. The symptoms of the illness are similar to those of the flu such as fever and headache followed by a rash that can develop into pus-filled sores. Typically, Monkeypox is transmitted to humans from animals like rodents and primates; however, it can also spread between individuals through contact with a person and contaminated objects. While outbreaks mainly occur in Central and West Africa, they have also been observed in parts of the world. Though the disease has been rare historically, officials are growing concerned because it is becoming more widespread. More than 10,000 cases have been reported in Africa, resulting in more than 500 deaths. Officials are now worried that the disease will inevitably spread to other parts of the world.

Monkeypox Stocks to Watch

The COVID-19 pandemic illustrated how impactful a global pandemic can be to the world economy and the stock market. COVID-19 resulted in the worst stock market crash and global recession since the global financial crisis of 2008. While there is no way to predict what the impact of Mpox will be, investors need to prepare a watchlist of monkeypox-related stocks to gauge the action, at the very least.

Mpox Testing Stock: Virax Biolabs Group ( VRAX ) is up more than 100% today. VRAX manufactures testing kits for Monkeypox.

MPOX Vaccine Makers: GeoVax Labs ( GOVX ), Applied DNA Sciences ( APDN ), Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( TNXP )

Mpox Treatment Stock: Emergent BioSolutions ( EBS )

Bottom Line

Is the next pandemic here? With health officials declaring Monkeypox a public health emergency, investors need to be watching monkeypox-related stocks closely.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (APDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.