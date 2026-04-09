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Whitestone REIT To Be Acquired By Ares Management

April 09, 2026 — 06:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Whitestone REIT (WSR), on Thursday, has entered into a definitive merger agreement with funds managed by Ares Management Corp. (ARES).

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

Under the agreement, Ares will acquire all outstanding shares and operating partnership units in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.7 billion.

The offer price of $19 per share represents a premium of 12.2% to Whitestone's closing price on April 8, and 26.5% to the unaffected share price prior to March 5.

Upon completion, Whitestone will become a private company and its shares will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

Whitestone's portfolio comprises 56 retail properties totaling approximately 4.9 million square feet across key markets including Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.

In the pre-market trading, Whitestone is 10.96% higher at $18.80 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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