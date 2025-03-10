Whitestone REIT Announces Transformative Plans for Davenport Village in Austin, Introducing Starbucks Reserve, Pvolve, RVE Fitness, and CUBExec

Whitestone REIT transforms Davenport Village into an 18-hour hub with upscale brands like Starbucks Reserve, Pvolve, RVE Fitness, and CUBExec.

Whitestone REIT has announced a strategic transformation of Davenport Village in Austin, Texas, aiming to create an 18-hour activity hub tailored to the lifestyle needs of the local community. This revitalization will include adding upscale brands like Starbucks Reserve, Pvolve, RVE Fitness, and CUBExec to enhance engagement and draw traffic throughout the day. With the area being home to a large tech workforce and affluent neighborhoods, the new mix of businesses is designed to meet the demand for high-quality coffee, fitness solutions, and executive space. The transformation is expected to position Davenport as a vibrant center that better serves West Austin's entrepreneurs and business professionals, ultimately increasing the property's value for shareholders and the surrounding community.

Potential Positives

Commencement of a strategic transformation at Davenport Village focusing on high-demand lifestyle amenities, enhancing community engagement.

Signings of notable brands such as Starbucks Reserve, Pvolve, RVE Fitness, and CUBExec expected to drive traffic and revenue, attracting upscale clientele.

Creation of an 18-hour activity hub aimed to meet the needs of West Austin's entrepreneurs and professionals, increasing property value.

Strategically located amidst a high-income demographic and tech workforce, positioning Whitestone REIT for sustainable growth and success.

Potential Negatives

Significant reliance on new tenants like Starbucks Reserve, Pvolve, RVE Fitness, and CUBExec may indicate a lack of existing tenant strength, raising concerns about the center's current market position.

The press release heavily emphasizes future expectations and potential growth, which may suggest current challenges or shortcomings in performance that necessitate a transformation strategy.

Vagueness regarding the timeline for achieving the stated goals and the success of the transformation plan could create skepticism among investors and stakeholders about the company's ability to execute effectively.

FAQ

What brands are opening at Davenport Village?

Whitestone REIT is adding Starbucks Reserve, Pvolve, RVE Fitness, and CUBExec to Davenport Village.

When will Starbucks Reserve open at Davenport?

The Starbucks Reserve location at Davenport is set to open this summer.

What fitness options will Pvolve provide?

Pvolve will offer low-impact workouts that combine functional movement with resistance training in a 3,126-square-foot studio.

How will CUBExec serve Austin's business community?

CUBExec offers executive suites and professional conference space tailored for Austin's entrepreneurs and professionals.

What is the strategic vision for Davenport Village?

Whitestone aims to transform Davenport into an 18-hour activity hub that meets the lifestyle needs of the community.

HOUSTON, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Whitestone REIT



(NYSE: WSR), a neighborhood-focused owner and operator of open-air shopping centers in Texas and Arizona, today announced that it has commenced a strategic transformation of the merchandising mix at



Davenport Village



(“Davenport”) in Austin, Texas that is expected to re-energize the center and strengthen its competitive position within the upscale neighborhoods it serves: Davenport Ranch, Westlake, Rob Roy and Barton Creek. Whitestone is creating a vibrant, 18-hour activity hub that more appropriately serves the lifestyle needs of the area and offers greater optionality for West Austin’s large number of seasoned entrepreneurs and business professionals. To support its vision for Davenport, Whitestone has signed agreements with several exciting and esteemed brands that are expected to drive engagement and traffic at the center throughout the day, including Starbucks Reserve, Pvolve, RVE Fitness and CUBExec.







“Davenport is one of the best located retail properties in the country given the large tech workforce surrounding it, and we believe that by strategically transforming the merchandising mix, we will drive greater activity at the center, better serve the surrounding community and increase the value of the property benefiting our shareholders, tenants and community neighbors. Now is the appropriate time to undertake this effort, as the area has lacked a grouping of businesses that provide comprehensive solutions to the area’s lifestyle needs, and we are excited to deliver a much needed solution. Coffee and fitness are proven traffic drivers with natural synergies that support the rest of Davenport’s merchandising mix, and the executive suites will only strengthen the number of people who frequent the center each day.”







-





Dave Holeman, CEO of Whitestone REIT











RESERVE







®







AND RELAX











Starbucks Reserve











®









:



Starbucks, the world’s largest coffeehouse chain, will be opening a 3,274-square-foot Reserve



®



location this summer. Unlike traditional Starbucks cafes, Reserve



®



locations offer educational aspects of coffee roasting and feature coffee bars that serve Starbucks’ premium, high-end Reserve



®



line of coffee and display hand-painted murals created by local artists.





The Reserve



®



at Davenport will be designed to spotlight Starbucks’ exquisite Reserve



®



coffee and showcase its heritage, expertise and dedication to coffee craft through interactive coffee experiences where barista craft is the cornerstone. Moreover, custom artwork developed by Austin-based artists will be featured throughout the space, adding to the ambiance and helping to deepen the connection Austinites have with their beloved city.







THE SOLUTION TO THE PVOLVE-UTION











Pvolve







:



Actress Jennifer Aniston's favorite low-impact fitness method will open a 3,126-square-foot studio by the spring. Pvolve is a workout method that pairs functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, so members can live younger, longer.





The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body.







RaVE’n ABOUT IT











RVE Fitness







:



The luxury fitness brand specializes in offering its members an unparalleled fitness and wellness experience. The 7,815-sqaure-foot-space will feature a wellness center and gym, with a variety of classes and services available to enhance overall well-being. From cardio and strength training equipment, to group fitness classes, to yoga and Pilates, to massage therapy, to sauna and steam rooms, to nutrition counseling, they have something for everyone.





RVE Fitness will be operated by



Esteban Sandoval



and



Adam Mata



, two Austin-based attorneys who are fiercely committed to health and wellness. The duo decided to open the franchise at Davenport because they were members at the center’s previous gym and enjoyed the ability to work out in their own neighborhood but craved a facility that offered a higher-end experience with top-notch amenities and services.





As such, Sandoval and Mata saw a tremendous opportunity to bring the luxury fitness brand to Davenport and quickly build a large and loyal membership given the center’s strong traffic numbers and strategic location in the heart of tech-rich West Austin. The gym and wellness center will open in the fall and feature private changing rooms and showers.







EXECUTIVE SUITES FOR ENTREPRENEUR MEETS











CUBExec







:



In an effort to better connect Austin’s seasoned entrepreneurs and growing business community with one another, Whitestone prioritized adding CUBExec, a brand specializing in offering appealing executive suites and professional conference space.





CUBExec will be connected to RVE Fitness for added convenience and on-demand fitness, and several of its executive suites will be available for rent by the first quarter of 2026. The addition of CUBExec provides the workforce in West Austin with an intriguing and convenient option for networking and privacy without having to commute to downtown, a preference born out of the pandemic.







“The additions of Starbucks Reserve







®







, Pvolve, RVE Fitness and CUBExec are bespoke solutions for this high-end section of West Austin. All of them are very selective in where they open locations, prioritizing growing neighborhoods that are in proximity to a robust and well-educated workforce. What’s unique about Whitestone is our portfolio of holdings is concentrated in markets like this and that is why we can attract upscale brands, which are all about fostering engagement with the neighborhoods they serve and are a strong match with Whitestone’s ethos of creating local connections within our communities.”









-







Christine Mastandrea, COO of Whitestone REIT









Davenport, located at 3801 North Capital of Texas Highway, is situated amidst the bustling hub of high-tech companies and is just minutes from the Apple and Tesla campuses. The average household income within a three-mile radius of the center surpasses $247,790 while the average home values total more than $1.28 million. Austin Country Club and St. Stephens Episcopal School are both in close proximity to the property and continue to drive traffic and spur development in the area.







About Whitestone REIT







Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.





Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit



the Company's investor relations website



.







