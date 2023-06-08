Whitelabeling Model Portfolios

Model portfolios have seen rapid adoption over the past decade as it allows advisors greater flexibility and resources to grow and manage their practices. In an article for Schroders, Gillian Hepburn discusses the growing demand for white labeling model portfolios that in some cases involves increased customization.

For many advisors, the appeal of white labeling is to show their clients that they remain involved with the investment management process. However, there are some complications to white labeling and important considerations for advisors.

For one, it undermines the primary advantage of model portfolios which is to tap into the investment expertise and resources of asset managers so that advisors can spend more time with clients on financial planning. In the case of customized portfolios, advisors still have to ensure that portfolios are being rebalanced, results and trades are being reported, and regulations are followed.

Advisors should also think about what value is being generated by white labeling and whether clients are being charged extra fees. With increased regulations and the fiduciary rule, there needs to be a firm value proposition for clients to justify placing them in a white labeled model portfolio with higher fees.

Finsum: Many advisors are looking to whitelabel model portfolios. However, this comes with certain considerations and may lead to additional complications.

