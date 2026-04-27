Whitehawk Therapeutics (WHWK) Price Target Increased by 10.29% to 6.38

The average one-year price target for Whitehawk Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:WHWK) has been revised to $6.38 / share. This is an increase of 10.29% from the prior estimate of $5.78 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.25% from the latest reported closing price of $4.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitehawk Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 19.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHWK is 0.41%, an increase of 33.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.87% to 32,160K shares. The put/call ratio of WHWK is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QVT Financial holds 4,616K shares representing 9.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,166K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,700K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acuta Capital Partners holds 3,410K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,849K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.