WhiteHawk Completes $4.35 A Share Acquisition Of PHX Minerals

(RTTNews) - WhiteHawk Income Corporation, alongside WhiteHawk Energy, LLC and their subsidiaries, has finalized the acquisition of PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX).

The transaction was completed on June 23, 2025, following a previously announced tender offer and merger agreement dated May 8, 2025.

Under the terms of the agreement, each eligible share of PHX common stock was converted into the right to receive $4.35 in cash, excluding shares held by PHX, its subsidiaries, WhiteHawk entities, or affiliates, as well as restricted shares and those under appraisal rights.

As a result of the merger, PHX is now a wholly owned subsidiary of WhiteHawk's parent entity. Trading of PHX shares ceased prior to market open on June 23, 2025, and the stock will be delisted from the NYSE.

PHX is currently trading flat at $4.35 with no movement on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.