Markets
PHX

WhiteHawk Completes $4.35 A Share Acquisition Of PHX Minerals

June 23, 2025 — 12:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - WhiteHawk Income Corporation, alongside WhiteHawk Energy, LLC and their subsidiaries, has finalized the acquisition of PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX).

The transaction was completed on June 23, 2025, following a previously announced tender offer and merger agreement dated May 8, 2025.

Under the terms of the agreement, each eligible share of PHX common stock was converted into the right to receive $4.35 in cash, excluding shares held by PHX, its subsidiaries, WhiteHawk entities, or affiliates, as well as restricted shares and those under appraisal rights.

As a result of the merger, PHX is now a wholly owned subsidiary of WhiteHawk's parent entity. Trading of PHX shares ceased prior to market open on June 23, 2025, and the stock will be delisted from the NYSE.

PHX is currently trading flat at $4.35 with no movement on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PHX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.