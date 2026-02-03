Whitehaven Coal (WHITF) Price Target Increased by 28.60% to 6.54

The average one-year price target for Whitehaven Coal (OTCPK:WHITF) has been revised to $6.54 / share. This is an increase of 28.60% from the prior estimate of $5.09 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.57 to a high of $8.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.68% from the latest reported closing price of $5.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitehaven Coal. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 18.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHITF is 0.10%, an increase of 43.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.98% to 79,337K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,806K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,920K shares , representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHITF by 29.84% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,469K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,384K shares , representing an increase of 27.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHITF by 68.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,748K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,210K shares , representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHITF by 0.43% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,701K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,637K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHITF by 22.55% over the last quarter.

TRWAX - Transamerica International Equity A holds 4,697K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,740K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHITF by 24.78% over the last quarter.

