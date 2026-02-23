Whitecap Resources Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) reported a profit for fourth quarter of C$307.2 million

The company's earnings totaled C$307.2 million, or C$0.25 per share. This compares with C$233.8 million, or C$0.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 79.2% to C$1.66 billion from C$926.1 million last year.

Whitecap Resources Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

