Whitecap Resources Inc. Q3 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$204.2 million, or C$0.17 per share. This compares with C$274.2 million, or C$0.46 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 58.0% to C$1.536 billion from C$972.3 million last year.

Whitecap Resources Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

