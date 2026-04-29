Whitecap Resources Inc. Announces Decline In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$22.3 million, or C$0.02 per share. This compares with C$162.6 million, or C$0.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 116.5% to C$2.04 billion from C$942.2 million last year.

Whitecap Resources Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$22.3 Mln. vs. C$162.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.02 vs. C$0.27 last year. -Revenue: C$2.04 Bln vs. C$942.2 Mln last year.

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