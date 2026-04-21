White River Bancshares Co Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - White River Bancshares Co (WRIV) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.38 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $2.63 million, or $1.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.4% to $23.06 million from $19.81 million last year.

White River Bancshares Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.38 Mln. vs. $2.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.38 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue: $23.06 Mln vs. $19.81 Mln last year.

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