White Mountains To Acquire Approx. 50% Of Distinguished's Equity Interests

July 07, 2025 — 08:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Distinguished Programs, an MGA and program administrator for specialty property & casualty insurance. White Mountains will acquire approximately 50% of Distinguished's outstanding equity interests for $230 million. The company currently owns approximately 1% of Distinguished's outstanding equity interests. Following the acquisition, White Mountains will own a 51% controlling interest in Distinguished.

Distinguished is an MGA and program manager placing in excess of $550 million in premiums annually across a diversified portfolio of 12 specialty property and casualty programs. Aquiline Capital Partners, the current controlling equityholder of Distinguished, will remain a significant minority equityholder.

