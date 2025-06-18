Whirlpool's Spin&Load Dishwasher Rack Brings Easy Access to Dish Care

Whirlpool Corporation WHR has been making smart moves to enrich customers’ experience, with a focus on continuous innovations designed to make people’s lives easier and faster.



Whirlpool brings a human-centered solution with the launch of its Spin&Load Rack, a 360° spinning dishwasher rack created for easy use in kitchens. The Spin&Load Rack features an inclusive lower-level dishwasher design with a 360° rotating rack that provides effortless access to all corners, thus reducing physical effort for users while loading or unloading dishes.



Spin&Load Rack, which has been designed in alliance with United Spinal Association, is a replacement lower rack for traditional dishwashers and brings advancement in kitchens that traditional dishwasher racks do not.



Easy to install, the new rack is compatible with all the 24-inch WHR dishwashers manufactured after 2018, with models from Amana, JennAir, KitchenAid and Maytag. The accessory features simplified, inclusive packaging with an accessible pull-tab design for unboxing. Customers can avail Spin&Load Rack this month at Whirlpool.com/kitchen.



As part of its innovation-driven growth strategy, the company constantly introduces inclusive designs that enhance efficiency. As a leading home appliance maker, Whirlpool is focused on delivering innovations across a comprehensive suite of accessible household appliances, including dishwashing, refrigeration and laundry.

What Else?

Product innovation is critical for WHR’s growth in the future and margin expansions. In MDA North America, the company had launched two notable products in its laundry category. Whirlpool’s brand laundry pair fights various causes of front-load odor with the Fresh Flow Vent System. This is the first fan-powered system created to keep clothes fresh. With the successful launch of Maytag Pet Pro Top Load laundry, the company has brought the innovative Pet Pro Filter to the front-load. The Pet Pro option utilizes the Pet Pro filter lifting, hence removing the pet hair from clothes.



KitchenAid has also launched the brand's first four-door refrigerator. This refrigerator has an advanced aesthetic with sections to store fresh and frozen ingredients. The four-door design, along with the storage flexibility, allows customers to customize the refrigerator according to their requirements. Such innovations and launches highlight this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s commitment to be the best kitchen and laundry company, and hence improving life at home for the consumers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past three months, Whirlpool’s shares have lost 2.5% compared with the industry’s 2.2% drop.

Eye These Solid Picks

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely, Duluth Holdings DLTH, Gildan Activewear GIL and PVH Corp. PVH.



Duluth Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. DLTH has a negative trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLTH’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 18.3% from the year-ago levels.



Gildan Activewear, a manufacturer of premium quality branded basic activewear, carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. GIL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.8%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 4.3% from the year-ago figure.



PVH Corp., which specializes in designing and marketing branded dresses, shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeanswear and intimate apparel, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. PVH delivered an average earnings surprise of 13.5% in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PVH’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 1.4% from the year-ago figure.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.