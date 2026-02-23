Whirlpool’s Scale and Appliance Demand Meet a Slowing Housing Cycle

Key Points

RWWM, Inc. bought 275,389 Whirlpool shares; estimated transaction value was $20.33 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end stake value increased by $16.28 million, reflecting both new purchases and stock price movement.

Trade represented a 1.4% change relative to the fund's $1.46 billion in reportable assets.

Post-trade, RWWM, Inc. held 830,769 shares valued at $59.93 million.

The Whirlpool position now accounts for 4.1% of the fund's U.S. equity book, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 12, 2026, RWWM, Inc. purchased 275,389 additional shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR), bringing its position to 830,769 shares. The estimated transaction value was $20.33 million, calculated using the average closing price for the fourth quarter of 2025. The value of the stake at quarter-end rose by $16.28 million, reflecting both new purchases and changes in Whirlpool's share price.

What else to know

This latest buy brought Whirlpool to 4.1% of RWWM, Inc.'s reportable U.S. equity assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: BABA: $348.65 million (24.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: DJCO: $179.26 million (12.3% of AUM)

NYSE: WFC: $164.77 million (11.3% of AUM)

NYSE: CRI: $146.46 million (10.1% of AUM)

UNK: BRK-B: $121.63 million (8.4% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, Whirlpool shares were priced at $90.41, down 2.3% over the prior year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 15.2 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $15.53 billion Net income (TTM) $318.00 million Dividend yield 5.35% Price (as of market close February 12, 2026) $90.41

Company snapshot

Whirlpool offers a broad portfolio of home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, laundry machines, cooking appliances, dishwashers, and related accessories under brands such as Whirlpool, Maytag, and KitchenAid.

The company generates revenue primarily through the manufacture and sale of major household appliances, leveraging a global supply chain and multi-brand strategy to serve diverse markets.

Its core customers include retailers, distributors, builders, and end consumers across North America, EMEA, Latin America, and Asia.

Whirlpool is a leading global manufacturer of home appliances, operating at scale with a diverse brand portfolio and worldwide distribution.

What this transaction means for investors

Whirlpool’s stock has underperformed the broader market because higher mortgage rates have slowed home sales and new construction, thereby reducing demand for major appliances. The company’s performance is closely linked to housing activity, especially in North America, where home sales and builder orders account for a significant share of its business.

Whirlpool manufactures refrigerators, washers, dishwashers, and cooking appliances under brands such as Whirlpool, Maytag, and KitchenAid, selling through retailers, builders, and distributors globally. Although appliances need to be replaced due to wear and tear, demand related to home moves and remodels can change quickly depending on credit conditions. Because Whirlpool’s manufacturing costs are mostly fixed, even small changes in sales volume can have a big effect on profit margins. This makes it especially important for the company to manage pricing and control costs when demand is weaker.

For investors, the outlook will depend on whether housing turnover steadies and whether promotional pressure and discounts is easing. While replacement demand gives Whirlpool some support, a lasting recovery in earnings will probably need a more obvious improvement in sales trends. Whirlpool’s size and strong brands help it stay resilient, but a real rebound in the stock will likely require clear signs that the housing market is improving.

