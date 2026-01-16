Whirlpool (WHR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Whirlpool (WHR) was up +2.82% at $87.13. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances had gained 10.11% outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.99%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Whirlpool in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 28, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.5, showcasing a 67.18% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.3 billion, indicating a 3.94% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.64 per share and revenue of $15.73 billion, indicating changes of -45.62% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Whirlpool. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Whirlpool is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Whirlpool is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.3, which means Whirlpool is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.