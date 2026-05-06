Markets
WHR

Whirlpool Slips To Loss In Q1, Updates FY26 Outlook

May 06, 2026 — 05:01 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss to common stockholders of $85 million, or $1.43 a share, compared with a profit of $71 million, or $1.28 a share, in the prior year.

Revenue stood at $3.273 billion, down 9.6 percent from $3.621 billion in the prior year.

The company also updated its financial outlook for full-year 2026, expecting revenue of $15.5 billion, earnings of $2.45 to $2.95 per share, and ongoing earnings of $3.00 to $3.50 a share.

In the after hours, WHR is trading at $45.46, down 16.88 percent on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.