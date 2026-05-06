Whirlpool Slips To Loss In Q1, Updates FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss to common stockholders of $85 million, or $1.43 a share, compared with a profit of $71 million, or $1.28 a share, in the prior year.

Revenue stood at $3.273 billion, down 9.6 percent from $3.621 billion in the prior year.

The company also updated its financial outlook for full-year 2026, expecting revenue of $15.5 billion, earnings of $2.45 to $2.95 per share, and ongoing earnings of $3.00 to $3.50 a share.

In the after hours, WHR is trading at $45.46, down 16.88 percent on the NYSE.

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