Whirlpool Shares Regain

(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) shares are trading more than 7 percent higher on Tuesday morning trade continuing a surge since April 22. The shares have reached a year-to-date low in the first week of April and have been trying to reach higher. The company reported lower earnings on Monday and reduced its outlook for the full year 2022.

Currently, shares are at $185.90, up 7 percent from the previous close of $178.87 on a volume of 1,071,119. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $164.52-$257.68 on average volume of 1,052,516.

