Whirlpool Innovations on Track, Debuts Spin&Load Dishwasher Rack

Whirlpool Corporation WHR has been making smart moves to enrich customers’ experience. The company is focused on making constant innovations to make people’s lives easier and faster.



In the latest move, the company introduced the Spin&Load Rack, a 360° spinning dishwasher rack created for easy use in kitchens. Spin&Load Rack, which has been designed in alliance with United Spinal Association, is a replacement lower rack for traditional dishwashers and brings advancement in kitchens that traditional dishwasher racks do not.



Spin&Load Rack has a highly inclusive lower-level dishwasher design, featuring a 360° spinning dishwasher rack permitting easy access to all areas of the lower rack of the dishwasher, reducing the task for individuals loading or unloading their dishes. The new rack is easy to install and fits all 24" Whirlpool Corporation dishwashers manufactured after 2018, comprising Amana, JennAir, KitchenAid and Maytag brands.



The accessory further highlights a simplified and inclusive packaging so that users can open it effortlessly and unbox with an accessible pull-tab design. Customers can avail Spin&Load Rack next month for $149.99 at Whirlpool.com/kitchen.



Additionally, this leading home-appliance maker is focused on bringing innovations across a full suite of accessible household appliances, including dishwashing, refrigeration and laundry. Whirlpool is constantly coming up with inclusive designs to boost efficiency as part of its ongoing innovation-driven growth strategy.

This currently Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s shares have fallen 17.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 16.7% decline.



Whirlpool has been struggling with global demand softness and an unfavorable price/mix for a while. A tough macroeconomic environment, including inflation has been impacting manufacturing and supply-chain functions. Additionally, currency fluctuations are expected to act as deterrents.



Management had earlier highlighted that it expects similar market dynamics for the second quarter of 2025 as the company witnessed in the preceding quarter, with Asian competitors preloading ahead of tariffs and working with increased inventories. Elevated investments in marketing and technology to support new product launches might reduce margins.

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely, Kontoor Brands KTB, Gildan Activewear GIL and PVH Corp. PVH.



Kontoor Brands carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. KTB has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTB’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 1.1% and 9.6%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Gildan Activewear, a manufacturer of premium quality branded basic activewear, carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. GIL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.8%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 4.3% from the year-ago figure.



PVH Corp., which specializes in designing and marketing branded dresses, shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeanswear and intimate apparel, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. PVH delivered an average earnings surprise of 16.4% in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PVH’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 0.8% from the year-ago figure.

