Which ‘Yellowstone’ Character Would Retire Richest?

After five intense, drama-filled seasons, which were dragged out due to a 14-month hiatus — triggered by the abrupt exit of lead Kevin Costner, scheduling disputes and Hollywood strikes — “Yellowstone” fans got their emotional farewell in December 2024. The show tied up loose ends, prepared viewers for prequels and spinoffs and delivered an ending that satisfied many. But one serious question remained: Who walked away with the most money and retired rich?

Here’s a breakdown of the main characters’ finances. Spoilers ahead.

John Dutton III: Land-Rich, Cash-Poor

John Dutton’s death was inevitable. The actor wanted to leave the show to pursue other interests and his character’s murder fueled the story with twists fans didn’t see coming, including financial woes that left the family no choice but to sell the ranch to their nemesis, Chief Thomas Rainwater.



The land, owned by seven generations of Duttons, was worth a fortune but not a moneymaker. The family constantly struggled to cover the high costs of labor, taxes, infrastructure, equipment and livestock.



In the end, there was no estate plan and the estate tax was too significant, so the family had to sell, which preserved and protected it from future land development as per the agreement with Chief Rainwater. Dutton died land-rich and money-poor.

Kayce Dutton: Financially Comfortable and Happy

Kayce, John Dutton’s son, rode off into the sunset with his wife Monica and their son Tate. Kayce brokered the sale of the ranch with Rainwater and sold it for pennies on the dollar — just $1.25 per acre, which was the price of the land when Chief Rainwater’s ancestors bought it.

In exchange, he worked out a deal to keep 5,000 acres of the property to live with his family and start their own brand. Kayce will go on to live a modest yet happy life, embracing a new start conflict-free.

Jamie Dutton: Legal and Political Influencer

It’s no surprise that not all the Duttons made it out alive, and Jamie was a casualty due to his dangerous shortcomings. As John Dutton’s adopted son, Jamie was given life-changing career opportunities. He was sent to an Ivy League school, became an attorney for the benefit of the ranch and then became Montana attorney general. But his violent and volatile relationship with his sister Beth and plot to destroy the family takes a turn when Beth stabs him to death.

While it’s not completely clear how much Jamie was worth, the 2025 Montana attorney general makes $145,566, according to Ballotpedia. Since Jamie didn’t successfully sell the Dutton’s land to developers as planned, it’s safe to assume he died with a solid nest egg, but not mega-wealthy.

Beth Dutton Takes the Crown as the Wealthiest Dutton

Known for her family loyalty and drastic measures to protect the ranch, Beth is a standout character who reaped the greatest financial gain. Although she didn’t benefit from the sale of Yellowstone, she did raise $30 million by auctioning off the ranch’s assets. However, the proceeds went to pay off debt.

But, she earned top dollar at her banking and corporate finance jobs. She worked as an executive at Schwartz & Meyer, managing massive assets and leading aggressive acquisitions. Later on, Market Equities pursued her with a lucrative executive offer, underscoring her value in the corporate world. Beth is the only character with modern, scalable, liquid wealth. She retires the richest by a mile.

