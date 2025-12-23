Which Tech Titan Will Win the Quantum Race (and Net You 100% Returns)?

Key Points

You can pick small quantum computing stocks if you want high-risk, high-reward plays.

But tech giants are safer plays, and Nvidia's AI chips are pivotal for the quantum build-out.

Nvidia's NVentures is buying stakes in various quantum companies as part of its strategy.

Big tech's scramble to win the artificial intelligence (AI) race has taken some of the focus off quantum computing stocks and a potential upcoming boom. Last year, the Boston Consulting Group projected that quantum computing can create up to $850 billion of economic value by 2040. Tech giants have invested heavily in the space, with Google's Willow Chip being able to reduce errors exponentially.

It's unknown when quantum computing will have mainstream applications, but if this technology is perfected, it will be able to perform complex calculations and solve major problems that current computing can't. Quantum computing could result in major drug discoveries, encrypted codes getting solved, and business optimizations.

Quantum computing means new chips and data centers. AI chips and data centers that handle AI workloads are not suitable for a quantum computing boom. That means many of the AI winners could also turn into quantum computing winners.

So, investing in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) might be the best way to ride the quantum boom. Even with its current successes, Nvidia can still double from current levels if it gets quantum computing right. Let's see why.

Nvidia is already working on quantum

Nvidia won't get caught behind other chipmakers in the upcoming quantum race. The company has established a reputation as the best AI chipmaker, and it's already set on becoming a leader in the quantum industry.

Nvidia recently announced NVQLink, which bridges the gap from AI chips to quantum computers. The company has already partnered with 17 quantum builders and nine scientific labs for this project. It's developing the software and digital infrastructure that will be necessary for a quantum boom.

While Nvidia isn't developing a quantum chip right now, that may change as quantum computing gets closer to mainstream use. AI chips are already necessary for quantum infrastructure, but quantum chips are more advanced and are also needed. Quantum data centers will need both types of chips. Nvidia is already the clear winner on the AI side, and it has more money than its competitors to invest into research and development for quantum chips.

Nvidia is also investing in quantum computing companies

Nvidia isn't just advancing its own quantum computing technology, but it is also buying stakes in quantum computing companies through NVentures. The company's venture capital arm invested in three quantum computing companies in the first half of 2025.

Even if Nvidia doesn't capitalize on quantum computing as much as expected, its investments can still pay off. Nvidia can also provide those companies with some of the resources they need to achieve higher returns.

Quantum computing stocks like IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum show how much quantum computing investments can soar in a short time. All three of these growth stocks have rallied by more than 1,000% over the past three years. Those types of gains make it more plausible for Nvidia to double in value as quantum computing becomes a mainstream resource.

Nvidia wins regardless of which quantum computing companies win

Nvidia isn't trying to create an innovative business that revolves around quantum computing. It's just selling picks and shovels in the middle of a gold rush. Nvidia produces the digital infrastructure and chips for companies that want to build out business models involving quantum computing.

If Nvidia wants to make quantum chips and additional tools for the industry, it can tap into a strong balance sheet and growing revenue. Nvidia generated $57 billion of revenue in its fiscal 2026's third quarter, up by 62% year over year. Net income came in at $31.8 billion, which represents a 59% increase. Nvidia makes more profits per quarter than the market caps of pure-play quantum computing stocks like IonQ.

Nvidia also closed out the quarter with $116.5 billion in total current assets. The AI chipmaker already has a lead in quantum since it has the best AI chips. However, it has plenty of capital ready to go if it wants to make a bigger push into quantum computing.

Smaller quantum computing stocks may outperform Nvidia, but the latter already has a proven business model that brings in cold, hard cash.

Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.