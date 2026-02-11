Which Invesco Defensive ETF is the Better Buy?

Key Points

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF carries a lower expense ratio and a higher yield than the Invesco Food & Beverage ETF.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF includes a broader mix of consumer staples stocks while the other focuses on food and beverage names.

Over the past year, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has outperformed the Invesco Food & Beverage ETF on total return and showed a slightly deeper five-year drawdown.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Food & Beverage ETF ›

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:RSPS) and the Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEMKT:PBJ) both concentrate on the defensive corner of the market, but their approaches diverge.

While RSPS tracks an equal-weighted slice of S&P 500 consumer staples, PBJ uses a rules-based strategy to select 30 U.S. food and beverage companies. This comparison examines costs, performance, risk, and the contents of each ETF.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric RSPS PBJ Issuer Invesco Invesco Expense ratio 0.40% 0.61% 1-yr return (as of Feb. 6, 2026) 11.4% 4.1% Dividend yield 2.63% 1.7% Beta 0.61 0.54 AUM $250 million $100 million

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

RSPS looks more affordable with a 0.40% expense ratio compared to PBJ’s 0.61%, and it also offers a higher dividend yield at 2.6% versus 1.7% for PBJ.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric RSPS PBJ Max drawdown (5 y) (18.60%) (15.84%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,073 $1,293

What's inside

PBJ targets a mix of 32 companies focused on food and beverage stocks, with 37% in packaged foods and meats and 18% in soft drinks. Its largest holdings as of the latest data are Hershey (NYSE:HSY), Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY), and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), each around 5%. PBJ’s selection process goes beyond simple size, using factors like price momentum and management action, and the fund has been operating for over 20 years.

In contrast, RSPS is dedicated strictly to consumer defensive stocks from the S&P 500, equally weighting 38 holdings such as Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG), Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL), and Hershey. This approach results in a pure-play consumer staples exposure, with quarterly rebalancing and no sector drift beyond its mandate.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF is broader in scope, containing food and beverage stocks as well as consumer staples, household products, tobacco, and personal care stocks. It is also more diversified due to its equal-weighting format as no one stock makes up more than 3% of the portfolio.

The PBJ portfolio is slightly more concentrated with 32 stocks. It tracks the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index, which includes food and beverage stocks screened for price momentum, earnings momentum, quality, management action, and value. It includes small- and mid-cap stocks in addition to large caps.

RSPS has outperformed over the past year, returning 14.5% in the past 12 months and 13.5% year-to-date. PBJ is up 11% YTD but has only gained 6% over the past 12 months.

Over the longer term, PBJ has been the better performer, with a 10-year annualized return of 5% versus 3.7% for RSPS. But the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a significantly higher dividend yield and a lower expense ratio, making it a better buy. When you examine the total returns with dividends reinvested, the 10-year returns are about the same.

Should you buy stock in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Food & Beverage ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Food & Beverage ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Food & Beverage ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 920% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 11, 2026.

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colgate-Palmolive, Hershey, Monster Beverage, and Sysco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.