Which Dollar Store Has the Cheapest Pet Items?

May 05, 2023 — 02:58 pm EDT

Shopping for your furry friend on a budget? Most dollar stores sell a wide variety of pet supplies to accommodate dogs and cats. This includes pet food and treats, toys, brushes, collars and cleaning supplies.

How do you know where you can find the best deals and stretch your dollars for your pet? Which dollar store has the cheapest pet items?

Jack Russell Terrier carrying in mouth colorful dog rope toy.

Toys

  • Best Deal: Dollar Tree

From plush mice to rope toys and plush dog bones with squeakers and crinkle interiors, Dollar Tree offers a wide range of pet-friendly toys priced at $1.25 per toy. Some toys, including tennis balls, are packaged in two-count packs and priced at $1.25. This means shoppers will spend about 62 cents per tennis ball if they purchase these toys at Dollar Tree.

Domestic life with pet.

Pet Food

  • Best Deal: Dollar General

Daniel Caughill, co-founder of The Dog Tale, recommends shopping at Dollar General for pet food, especially if you need wet or dry dog food. 

"You can purchase cans of Iams Paté and Purina One wet dog food for $2.50 each. These cans are great to get a picky dog more interested in their kibble," Caughill said.

Jack Russell Terrier holding leash with colorful flower bed at background.

Collars and Leashes

  • Best Deal: Dollar Tree

Priced at just $1.25 each, Dollar Tree offers a wide range of stylish collars for dogs and cats alongside colorful leashes and harnesses. Shoppers can also find even more accessories like bow collars, fleece scarves and pet blankets on the Dollar Tree website.

cat litter

Training and Cleanup

  • Best Deal: Family Dollar

While Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar General all sell pet training products, Family Dollar prices a four-count package of dog training pads for $1.15. Currently, this four-pack is on sale for $1.

If you have a cat, the five-star reviews left on cleaning essentials like Fresh Step's non-clumping cleaning litter and Sterilite's large litter pans may convince shoppers to add these inexpensive items to their cart. (Sold for $5.25 and $5.00, respectively.)

DOGS, dog, pet grooming

Grooming Supplies

  • Best Deal: Dollar Tree

Pamper your pup at home using the selection of grooming products for sale at Dollar Tree. 

Shoppers will only pay $1.25 per grooming essential on items including pet brushes, nail clippers, hair trimmers, dog grooming mitts and lint rollers.

DOGS, dog, pet food

Treats

  • Best Deal: Dollar General

Don't forget to pick up treats for a good boy! Those shopping at Dollar General for pet food can add treats to their cart from name brands like Milk-Bone, Rachael Ray and Canine Carry Outs. Treats are priced starting at $1 on up on everything from jerky to biscuits.

