Shopping for your furry friend on a budget? Most dollar stores sell a wide variety of pet supplies to accommodate dogs and cats. This includes pet food and treats, toys, brushes, collars and cleaning supplies.

See: 5 Brand-New Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Target

Learn More: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

How do you know where you can find the best deals and stretch your dollars for your pet? Which dollar store has the cheapest pet items?

Toys

Best Deal: Dollar Tree

From plush mice to rope toys and plush dog bones with squeakers and crinkle interiors, Dollar Tree offers a wide range of pet-friendly toys priced at $1.25 per toy. Some toys, including tennis balls, are packaged in two-count packs and priced at $1.25. This means shoppers will spend about 62 cents per tennis ball if they purchase these toys at Dollar Tree.

Discover: 10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree

Related: 10 Aldi Brand Products Worth Buying

Pet Food

Best Deal: Dollar General

Daniel Caughill, co-founder of The Dog Tale, recommends shopping at Dollar General for pet food, especially if you need wet or dry dog food.

"You can purchase cans of Iams Paté and Purina One wet dog food for $2.50 each. These cans are great to get a picky dog more interested in their kibble," Caughill said.

Find Out: Don't Buy Groceries on These Days of the Week

Collars and Leashes

Best Deal: Dollar Tree

Priced at just $1.25 each, Dollar Tree offers a wide range of stylish collars for dogs and cats alongside colorful leashes and harnesses. Shoppers can also find even more accessories like bow collars, fleece scarves and pet blankets on the Dollar Tree website.

Training and Cleanup

Best Deal: Family Dollar

While Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar General all sell pet training products, Family Dollar prices a four-count package of dog training pads for $1.15. Currently, this four-pack is on sale for $1.

If you have a cat, the five-star reviews left on cleaning essentials like Fresh Step's non-clumping cleaning litter and Sterilite's large litter pans may convince shoppers to add these inexpensive items to their cart. (Sold for $5.25 and $5.00, respectively.)

Grooming Supplies

Best Deal: Dollar Tree

Pamper your pup at home using the selection of grooming products for sale at Dollar Tree.

Shoppers will only pay $1.25 per grooming essential on items including pet brushes, nail clippers, hair trimmers, dog grooming mitts and lint rollers.

Check It Out: 5 Kitchen Appliances That Just Aren't Worth the Money

Treats

Best Deal: Dollar General

Don't forget to pick up treats for a good boy! Those shopping at Dollar General for pet food can add treats to their cart from name brands like Milk-Bone, Rachael Ray and Canine Carry Outs. Treats are priced starting at $1 on up on everything from jerky to biscuits.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Which Dollar Store Has the Cheapest Pet Items?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.