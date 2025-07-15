Which Cryptocurrency Is More Likely to Be a Millionaire-Maker? XRP vs. Solana

Key Points Both XRP and Solana are mature assets, yet they could still grow a lot over time.

Every crypto bull market has its share of (dubious and probably highly embellished) campfire stories about investors who woke up one morning to see seven figures in their wallet where only four or five had been the night before. Most of those tales skip the part where getting to $1 million usually demands either huge capital up front, or a 100-fold price surge that's effectively impossible to replicate via any investing process.

Nevertheless, today's contenders for the next set of tall tales doubtlessly include Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), both of which are already giants by crypto standards. Yet both chains still have realistic avenues for growth, especially in the race to host trillions of dollars of real-world assets (RWAs).

Neither coin will turn $1,000 into yacht money anytime soon, but investors with an abundance of patience and a hearty risk tolerance could still see outsized returns. Let's analyze each to see which is more likely to build wealth.

The case for Solana

Solana's market cap sits near $88 billion today, which is roughly 50% of XRP's $174 billion. That gap matters because every extra dollar of inflow moves a smaller base price further.

Momentum is on Solana's side in 2025. Decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on the chain generated about $570 million of revenue in the second quarter, signaling that user activity isn't just speculative churn, but rather real users who are getting value from interacting with apps in the ecosystem. Higher recurring fees imply stickier demand, which underpins the native token's value, as the fees must be paid in that token.

Solana is quite recently also punching well above its weight in the asset tokenization segment. Roughly $517 million in tokenized treasuries, stocks, and other assets now live on the chain, which works out to be a 3.9% share of the on-chain RWA pie. Most of its on-chain tokenized stock value flowed in during the past month, and the process is ongoing.

As capital flows in to use the chain for managing tokenized assets, there's also a very high likelihood of similarly large inflows stemming from the near-term approval of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) holding Solana later this year.

Analysts expect the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to give the OK to asset managers to offer a Solana ETF before the end of 2025. Even if inflows are initially muted, the ETFs will extend distribution to investment advisors and retirement plans that cannot buy tokens directly, assuming they're approved.

Separately from all of the above, Solana also has a very vibrant meme coin ecosystem, as well as several other growth segments.

With so many different irons in the fire that could attract more capital, it has a very strong roadmap for growing during the next five years and beyond, and it will likely make its holders a lot richer along the way.

The case for XRP

XRP has the larger market cap and far deeper brand recognition among banks, but its growth pitch leans on institutional adoption.

Today, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) hosts about $160 million of tokenized assets across 10 issuers and four asset classes. That's a fraction of Solana's count, yet already skewed toward treasuries and regulated funds, which is precisely what big money needs.

Ripple, the company that develops XRP and fosters its ecosystem development, is doubling down on that image. Its July filing for a federal bank trust charter would let Ripple custody fiat currency and digital assets under national oversight, a stamp that very few crypto businesses possess. Its chain offers built-in functions that institutional investors crave, like account freezing, know your customer (KYC) controlled trustlines, and blacklist tooling so that institutions can enforce compliance without grafting extra smart contracts on top.

Those features matter because real-world asset issuers care less about throughput and more about legal assurances, though XRP is very strong on the throughput front even relative to the crypto sector's powerful competitors like Solana.

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) projects that tokenized assets on the blockchain could hit the multi-trillion-dollar mark by 2030. If XRP captures even a sliver of that gargantuan pie, its larger starting cap becomes less daunting, and its possibility of being a millionaire-maker starts to look a little bit less implausible.

Like Solana, XRP may soon get ETF exposure. Such products could channel fresh demand from investors seeking a payments play instead of another DeFi powerhouse.

There's a winner here, but it's close

For a fresh investment of $10,000 to grow to $1 million, Solana would need to rally about 100-fold to reach a $8.8 trillion market cap. XRP would also need a 100-fold jump, to a market cap of about $17.4 trillion.

Either feat assumes huge tokenization inflows and sustained network revenues. In other words, these scenarios of making investors into millionaires are quite ambitious, but technically not impossible over the course of a decade if blockchain finance truly eats capital markets.

At this point, it's very important to recognize here that most assets, even the very best, almost never increase 100-fold, even when given many years to compound in value. That does not mean you shouldn't buy them. It does mean that your expectations need to remain in check.

Given its smaller starting size, faster revenue growth, and first-mover buzz around tokenized equities, Solana offers the steeper upside slope at present, and therefore (marginally) better odds of making millionaires. XRP has a lot going for it too, but the scope of its ambitions is simply a bit smaller, and its current size is a bit larger. Both these things constrain its odds of being a 100-fold opportunity.

